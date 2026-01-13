Curro Holdings announced that 2,694 learners achieved an impressive 99.40% pass rate in the 2025 IEB matric examinations

Over 72% of the learners attained an average of 60% or higher, with 11% achieving an A average across their subjects

Twenty-two learners from Curro schools were acknowledged on the IEB Outstanding Achievement list

Curro Holdings is celebrating some fantastic results for its Class of 2025 matriculants. Out of 2,694 learners who wrote the IEB exams, an impressive 99.4% passed, with nearly three-quarters scoring 60% or higher. Even more exciting, over 11% of the learners achieved an A average in important subjects like Maths, Physical Sciences, and English.

Cobus Loubser, Curro’s CEO, warmly congratulated both the learners and their teachers for these amazing results. He said this class really shows the power of personalised learning and the strong support systems that help students grow curious, resilient, and confident.

Among the high achievers, 303 students earned A averages, and 22 were even recognised on the IEB Outstanding Achievement list for scoring in the top 5% across six or more subjects, including the highest rating in Life Orientation. These students also made it onto the Commendable Achievement list.

According to the school's website, Curro’s schools are also proud of the 161 Top 1% placements across different subjects, giving learners a wonderful springboard for further study and future careers. Alongside the IEB results, Curro also prepares students for the National Senior Certificate exams, with those results expected on 13 January 2026.

These results really show how Curro’s caring and personalised approach is helping young people succeed academically and build bright futures.

National matric results reach record high

According to a report by BusinessTech, South Africa has another reason to celebrate. Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube announced that the 2025 matric pass rate hit a record-breaking 88%, just edging past last year’s 87.3%. Over 900,000 students wrote their exams across 6,000 centres, making it the biggest matric class ever.

Even better, all 75 education districts in the country achieved pass rates above 80%, showing steady progress right across South Africa. Of those who passed, nearly half earned bachelor's passes, with many more qualifying for diplomas and higher certificates, opening doors to university and career opportunities.

Looking at the provinces, KwaZulu-Natal came out on top with a 90.6% pass rate, followed closely by Free State and Gauteng. On the private school side, the Independent Examination Board (IEB) recorded a strong pass rate of 98.31%, just a tiny dip from last year but still outstanding.

Minister Gwarube praised everyone involved for these wonderful achievements, saying it reflects the hard work and hope for even better education outcomes in the future.

