Joy and excitement erupted as the Class of 2025 checked and celebrated their matric results together at a local petrol station

Loved ones joined students in heartfelt hugs, dancing, and cheering, capturing the emotional significance of years of hard work

Social media users applauded the celebrations, praising the students’ achievements and sharing messages of encouragement

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Joy and excitement filled the air at a local petrol station recently, as a young man, alongside fellow members of the Class of 2025, celebrated their matric achievements in a heartwarming moment captured on video.

A Grade 12 pupil erupted in joy alongside fellow Class of 2025 learners after receiving their matric results. Image: @rethabile_spazzx

Source: TikTok

The Grade 12 2025 results were released today, January 13, 2026. The national pass rate for the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams is a record-breaking 88%, with KwaZulu-Natal emerging as the top-performing province at 90.6%.

The clip, shared under @rethabile_spazzx on 12 January 2026, showed a young man at the petrol station in the evening with some classmates to check their matric results. Emotions ran high as they gathered around, scanning newspapers and digital announcements for their names.

The moment his results were confirmed, he was overcome with happiness. His loved ones, who had joined him, immediately embraced him in a heartfelt hug, a poignant display of love and pride.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He captioned the post saying:

"Look mom, I did it."

The celebration quickly became contagious. Every learner present joined in, dancing, hugging, and cheering, turning the petrol station into a spontaneous hub of jubilation. The footage captured smiles, laughter, and tears of relief, a reminder of the hard work, late nights, and perseverance that went into reaching this milestone.

For many students, matric results are more than just numbers; they represent years of dedication, challenges overcome, and dreams realised. Witnessing the Class of 2025 celebrating together with their loved ones highlighted the sense of community and shared achievement that marks this important stage in South African education.

Social media users were quick to respond to the TikTok user @rethabile_spazzx's clip, praising the young man and the class of 2025 for their success and sharing messages of encouragement. Many remarked on the joy of seeing learners celebrate in such a genuine, unfiltered way, noting that moments like these capture the true spirit of matric achievement.

As the celebrations continued into the evening, it was clear that this petrol station had become a place of memory-making, a symbol of triumph, pride, and hope for the future.

A young man posed in a TikTok video as he created content. Image: @rethabile_spazzx

Source: TikTok

SA is in awe of the Class of 2025 achievement celebration

The online community took to the comments section to applaud the young men and women for their matric results, saying:

Thee Lebow said:

"Ohhhh congratulations stranger🥳❤️🥹."

Simp 4 Setsow wrote:

"It makes me happy looking at all the people who made it this year ❤️🧎🏾‍♂️."

Abenathi stated:

"I swear I'm not crying, congratulations ❤️🥳."

Luvley Buhle commented:

"Congratulations 🎉 Wow l'm so happy for you well done❤."

Watch the video below:

More on matric 2025 results

The top achiever expressed deep appreciation for her parents, teachers and workplace support, saying their encouragement kept her motivated throughout the demanding matric year.

As thousands of South African students await the release of the 2025 matric results, a viral video has provided guidance and reassurance to many.

Cobus Loubser, Curro’s CEO, warmly congratulated both the learners and their teachers for these amazing results.

Source: Briefly News