A TikTok video explained what achieving a Bachelor Pass entails and outlined the requirements for matric students

The clip provided guidance on APS scores and university admission criteria, helping students understand the next steps in higher education

South African viewers engaged with the clip, sharing their reactions and discussing the matric results ahead of the official announcement

As thousands of South African students await the release of the 2025 matric results, a viral video has provided guidance and reassurance to many.

In the clip, a woman who goes by the TikTok handle @nompendulooo broke down what it means to achieve a bachelor pass, explaining why it is considered the "crème de la crème" as she referred to it.

According to @nompendulooo, a bachelor pass opens the door to higher education opportunities, allowing students to enrol at accredited universities to pursue a degree program. She emphasised the importance of checking each university’s requirements, noting that students need a high Admission Point Score (APS), which can vary depending on the institution and the course applied for.

The content creator @nompendulooo also explained the specific requirements for achieving a bachelor pass. Students must obtain at least 40% in their home language, which is non-negotiable. Additionally, they must score 40% in four other subjects excluding home language and Life Orientation and 30% in any remaining subjects.

Her explanation was praised for breaking down complex matric requirements into clear, easy-to-understand steps. Many viewers found the video comforting, as it reassured students that understanding the grading system and requirements can help them navigate the stressful period of awaiting results.

The video that was posted on 9 January 2026 by the TikTok user @nompendulooo comes at a time when anxiety is high among matriculants and their families, highlighting the pressure that students face during the final stages of secondary education.

By providing practical advice and encouragement, @nompendulooo's clip has struck a chord with many South Africans, offering clarity and hope in the lead-up to the official 2025 matric results announcement.

The 2025 matric results will be released on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, with individual learner results available from 6:00 AM on the same day. The Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, will announce the national matric results on January 12, 2026.

As the countdown continues, students are encouraged to stay informed about APS requirements and university applications to ensure they are prepared for the next steps in their academic journey.

SA reacts to 2025 Matric results video

The online community took to the comments section to share their thoughts, saying:

Slindokuhle Ndlovu said:

"This is is a sign I will get this bachelor & distinction I will be back here on Tuesday."

Kayy08 added:

"I receive."

Damaged Phsyco expressed:

"Ok, what if I got 2 level 1s and the rest ke 50% and up?"

Khanyisile asked:

"Do you still get it with a fail in afrikaans?? Geniune question."

MaZwide hlengss stated:

"Dear Bachelor when I catch you."

Watch the video below:

