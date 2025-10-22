A matric learner shared a detailed breakdown of her R35,000 matric dance budget, showcasing her custom-designed dress, venue rental, and other expenses

The pupil's video gained massive traction on social media, with many viewers reacting with mixed feelings about the amount spent on the event

The online community chimed in, with some praising the young lady's transparency and organisation, while others questioned the extravagance of the expenses

Yoh! The class of 2025 pupils are going all out for their matric dance, and their looks are sparking massive buzz on social media, leaving Mzansi in a frenzy.

A Grade 12 pupil opened up about her matric dance budget breakdown in a TikTok video.

This learner took to her social media account under the handle @amarachambers, where she shared a detailed breakdown of her glamorous matric dance budget, which totalled just over R35,000.

@amarachambers proudly revealed how she planned and spent every rand to make her big night unforgettable as she began by listing her outfit expenses, stating that her stunning blue, beaded dress was custom-designed and cost R8,500. To complete the look, she paired it with elegant heels priced at R1,699, a necklace for R350, and matching earrings for R300.

The Grade 12 pupil also added that her lashes cost R450, brow wax R70, and her hair highlights were R900 to the total.

For her nails and toes, she spent R650, while her hair and makeup amounted to R2,000. @amarachambers went on to show off the finished look as she posed in front of the pool at the stunning accommodation that she had rented out for her big night.

The property rental was also one of her biggest expenses, which cost a R11,000 stay, which she explained was not only for getting ready and taking pictures but also for hosting her exclusive afterparty. The venue featured a stunning décor, creating the perfect backdrop for her matric celebration.

Other costs included R2,000 for decorations, R2,000 for food, and R3,350 for the photographer that she booked for two hours to capture every moment. Her matric dance ticket cost R850, while she noted with a smile that her car hire was free.

In total, the TikTok user @amarachambers's cost was R35,119 for the event. The video that was shared on 21 October 2025 gained massive traction with many South African online users reacting with mixed feelings. Some netizens found the amount extravagant, and others applauded her for being transparent and well-organised.

SA chimes in on Grade 12 pupil's R35k matric dance budget

The online community took to the comment section to rave over the learners' big day, while some shared their thoughts, saying:

Ethan wrote:

"Could've bought a car for me with that money."

Tinischka Kuilder added:

"Girl, you look stunning!❤️😍 May God continue to bless you."

Sunshine Ray said:

"One year university fees!"

Raywaldo WW stated:

"Maar, you did look good, don't listen to the negative comments."

Chanté simply said:

"To be honest, the photographer was overpricing you. But you looked stunning, and it’s in the past now."

Watch the video below:

