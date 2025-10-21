A heartfelt video showing matriculants doing their final school sign-out march brought waves of emotion across Mzansi.

The farewell video reminded many of their own high school memories, symbolising growth, friendship, and the pride of finally reaching the end of the school journey

The emotional march became a touching reminder that endings can be just as meaningful as beginnings

South Africans were touched by the emotional matric sign-out, connecting with the sense of nostalgia and pride that comes when one chapter closes and a new journey begins.

A TikTok user, @justmightbe_acwenga, posted a deeply emotional video on 28 August 2025, showing matriculants performing their final sign-out march at school. The slow, respectful march, accompanied by soft music, symbolised the end of their school journey. Many viewers felt the nostalgia instantly, remembering their own final days as learners before stepping into adulthood. The video captured that universal feeling of closing one chapter and preparing for another.

The end of matric is a milestone celebrated across South Africa. Schools often mark it with songs, dance, or final assemblies that bring students, teachers, and parents together. The video highlighted the importance of community and the sense of achievement that comes after years of hard work. It reminded viewers that beyond exams, these moments are about reflection and hope for the future. The tradition of the final march is symbolic of the end of childhood and the beginning of adult responsibilities, which are significant in many South African schools. It serves as a rite of passage for the students, marking their transition from one chapter of their lives to the next

Matric farewell moment stirs emotions

Within days, the clip shared under the username @justmightbe_acwenga had reached more than 18,000 likes, sparking emotional reactions across TikTok. Many reshared the post, commenting on how the music and marching created a sense of unity and nostalgia. It became one of those videos that transports viewers back to their own teenage memories.

Mzansi users expressed both pride and sadness. They praised the learners for finishing strong while reminiscing about their own matric days. The video resonated because it celebrated a familiar South African tradition, one that connects generations through shared emotion and reflection.

Mzansi reacted to the last walk

Noko said:

“I'm in tears because I wanted this life. I wanted to be a nurse, but I've been a cleaner for 8 years. I'm pushing and going back to school for further studies. Go to school, guys!”

Nikki von Kullwitz wrote:

“Can we take a minute and smile at all the badges on their blazers? 🙏 Class of 2025. 🥰”

My bestie commented:

“My dear, it’s never too late. Go back while you’re working, you will make it. Believe me, don’t regret it, it will become your memories.”

Scelaphile Zuma said:

“Don’t do medicine, y’all. 😭 Choose other better courses, unless you like terrifying things. 😭”

Chenique commented:

“Stop, I’m in tears. We’re almost done, guys. 😭😭”

Hlumie said:

“Stop it right now, it cannot be us! I am not ready to leave my school. 💔💔”

Ntokozo Ndlams wrote:

“Awu man, I don’t think you kids realise just how final this moment is. 😭”

Prudence commented:

“May God protect you, my children, in this cruel world. 🙏”

Check out the TikTok video below:

