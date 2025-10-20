A South African man inspired the nation with his glow-up from car wash worker to car owner

His story highlighted determination and faith as he showcased his R500K white Toyota Fortuner

Mzansi celebrated his journey as proof that consistency and hard work can pay off in time

South Africans celebrated a man’s inspiring transformation from washing cars to owning his own R500K Toyota Fortuner, calling it a true story of perseverance.

A South African man inspired many online after sharing his remarkable transformation from working at a car wash in 2017 to owning a car worth over R500,000 in 2025. The post was shared by @skatli10 on 19 October 2025, and within just one day, it gained huge attention with thousands of likes and encouraging comments. In the pictures, he compared his past, washing cars for a living, to his present, where he now washes his own white Toyota Fortuner bakkie. His caption, reflecting on his faith and gratitude, resonated deeply with South Africans who saw his story as proof that persistence and belief can change one’s life.

Beyond the excitement of social media, his glow-up posted under the username @skatli10 represented something bigger, which is the spirit of progress that many South Africans relate to. From humble beginnings to owning a car that symbolises comfort and stability, his story touched on the country’s shared experiences of hard work and striving for better. Many could relate to his journey of building from the ground up, especially in an economy where opportunities are not always easy to come by. His post became more than just a personal milestone; it stood as a message of motivation for others working toward their own goals.

Mzansi celebrates the transformation online

The post quickly went viral, receiving over 7,000 likes and countless positive reactions from TikTok users. Within hours, it spread across timelines and WhatsApp statuses, as people shared his images as a source of motivation. Viewers praised his humility and hard work, saying his glow up showed what patience, prayer, and persistence could achieve. It became one of those posts that united South Africans through shared joy and admiration for success stories that feel close to home.

People also noted that his glow-up served as a reminder that social media can be uplifting, too. Many commented on how his story gave them hope, especially those still grinding in low-paying jobs but holding on to dreams of a better tomorrow. His story proved that growth doesn’t happen overnight, but when it comes, it’s worth celebrating loudly.

Mzansi reacted to his glow-up

Goitseona Trans Services joked:

“When Esther sees money, Esther go-blish. 😂😇”

Tumi said warmly:

“Most humble and forever down to earth. 🥰”

Raps29 shared:

“I’m inspired, bro. I hope one day I’ll be saying the same thing. 🙏🙏”

Bongani Machukza Monyela commented:

“Share the plug, bro. 🥺 Haay it's hard.”

Kabelo Wa Di Bendo added:

“Perseverance is a mother to success. 🙌 God bless you, bra.”

Philny said:

“Nkulunkulu mkhulu, big up bhutie. 💯🙏 ”

Tshepo M summed it up with encouragement:

“God is good, bereka, and add more to your fleet. 🤝”

