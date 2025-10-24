“His Boss Has 24 Hours To Respond”: Petrol Attendant’s Hip Hop Moves Leave Mzansi Cheering
- A South African petrol attendant’s impressive dance moves turned an ordinary work shift into an unforgettable moment of joy
- His confident performance and positive attitude left social media users praising his spirit and energy
- The viral moment reminded many that passion and happiness can thrive even in the simplest of places
South Africans loved seeing a local worker express happiness and talent, turning a petrol station into a dance floor.
A TikTok user, @johnny_fieldster1, who also works as a petrol attendant at Engen, posted a video on 27 August 2025, showing his smooth hip-hop dance moves while on duty. Dressed in his Engen uniform, Johnny turned an ordinary workday into a dance floor moment that instantly caught attention online. The upbeat clip showed him moving with confidence and rhythm, entertaining motorists and co-workers as they watched in amusement.
His energy and creativity stood out, reminding many that joy can be found anywhere, even in the workplace. The video captured a balance of professionalism and fun, as he danced between fuel pumps, showcasing both passion and skill. His confidence impressed viewers who praised him for not only his moves but also his positive attitude. For many, it was an example of finding happiness in everyday moments.
Dance video inspires local pride
The video, shared by upcoming content creator @johnny_fieldster1, quickly spread across TikTok, gaining more than 58,000 likes and hundreds of comments from South Africans who couldn’t get enough of his charisma. It soon became one of the week’s most-shared local clips, with users reposting and tagging their friends. People said it brightened their feeds and gave them a sense of pride to see local talent shining through.
ATTENTION: Tell What You Think About Briefly News and Join the Giveaway. Free Access to a Copywriting Course Awaits!
Mzansi loved how effortlessly he blended work with rhythm, proving that passion doesn’t have to wait for the stage. Many said his performance uplifted their moods, while others admired how he represented hard-working South Africans in a positive light. His confidence and energy reminded everyone that joy can turn even an ordinary shift into a moment worth celebrating.
Here’s what Mzansi had to say
TruckHer wrote:
“Shell has 24 hours to respond.”
Ishrat_mohammed said:
“I thought there was no fire allowed at the petrol station. 😭🔥”
Sam The Make-Up Artist🇿🇦 commented:
“Meanwhile, I’m late for work and waiting to fill my tank. 😭”
Nthabi | Travel & Food content wrote:
“The shirt is fighting, hey. 😭 Otherwise, you ate down, Malume. 🤝😎”
WhatKakIsThis joked:
“‘Coming now, sir, going to fetch card machine.’”
Mr S wrote:
“Baxolele abantu bethu bra Johnny. 😭🤣 (Translation: Forgive our people, brother Johnny.)”
Tshepiii_the_farmer said:
“I thought we can’t eat in the bathroom…”
Ntokozo Nkosi commented:
“Your oil and water are fine.”
Check out the TikTok video below:
3 other Briefly News stories about petrol attendants
- A young petrol attendant went viral on TikTok after openly sharing his age and salary, sparking a wave of reactions online.
- A viral video captured a playful dance battle between two petrol attendants, one in Caltex gear and the other in BP green.
- A petrol attendant shared a heartwarming video of himself engaging in a spontaneous dance-off with an adorable little girl at his workplace, a Shell garage.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za