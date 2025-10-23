A dancing gogo stole the spotlight online with her impressive moves to a popular Shebeshxt's track

The fun-filled moment between generations had social media buzzing with admiration and laughter.

Viewers celebrated the grandmother’s joyful spirit and her ability to keep up with the beat

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

South Africans were delighted by a dancing gogo’s energetic moves, celebrating her spirit and the happiness she brought to social media.

A cheerful grandmother danced to Lekompo music in a viral TikTok clip. Image: @phindiswaaaaaa

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video shared by @phindiswa on 22 October 2025 has melted hearts across South Africa after showing a grandmother dancing energetically to Shebeshxt’s hit single Ambulance. The video features a young woman dancing alongside her gogo, who not only kept up with the beat but also added her own twist by whistling along with the music. The light-hearted performance instantly became a viral sensation, spreading laughter and joy across social media. The gogo’s rhythm, confidence, and playful energy quickly reminded Mzansi why they love seeing older generations embrace modern dance culture.

The clip struck a perfect balance between humour, warmth, and nostalgia. Viewers loved how the grandmother owned the moment, showing that age has nothing to do with enjoying good music and having fun. The young woman’s encouragement throughout the video made the moment even more wholesome, highlighting the special bond between generations. It was a feel-good showcase of South Africa’s love for dance, rhythm, and connection through music.

Gogo’s dance video charms Mzansi

Within one day of posting, the video shared publicly by the user @phindiswa gained more than 33,000 likes and over 800 comments from thrilled viewers. South Africans couldn’t get enough of the gogo’s moves, flooding the comments section with laughter and admiration. Many called her the ‘coolest gogo online,' while others joked that she could outdance people half her age. The trending video became one of the week’s most shared clips, proving that joy and rhythm can bring everyone together.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mzansi’s response to the video was overwhelmingly positive, with many saying it brightened their day. The gogo’s carefree energy served as a reminder to live fully and celebrate every moment. For many, it was a simple but powerful expression of happiness that spread across the internet, uniting people through music and laughter.

A Gogo won hearts with her upbeat dance moves. @phindiswaaaaaa

Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

Thandiswa wrote:

“Waka o busy ka boloi. 😭😔 (Translation: My granny is busy with witchcraft. 😭😭😔)”

Blessing Seema said:

“Koko o nale okapi neh? 😞😞 (Translation: Granny has a pocket knife, right?)”

Lerato commented:

“Ke sure ke your grandmother from your mother’s side of the family. 🥺❤️ Cause father’s side ba loya shame. 😭 (Translation: I’m sure that’s your grandmother from your mother’s side. 🥺❤️ Because the father’s side usually practices witchcraft. 😭)”

Segow0 said:

“Retired certified groovist. ❤️💃”

Kay commented:

“Ke le 2k oo. 😭🔥” (Translation: She’s part of the 2000s generation, slang for someone young at heart.)”

Kagisoooooo.m wrote:

“Here before it trends. 🥺 Gogo ke star. ❤ (Translation: I’m here before this goes viral 🥺🥺 granny is a star. ❤❤❤)”

MK🇿🇦 said:

“As long as Koko asa votele ANC a binela Makompo it’s okay. 😂😂 (Translation: As long as granny doesn’t vote for the ANC and dance for Makompo, it’s fine. 😂)”

Pebetsi wrote:

“Waka o bolaile ke pelo empe le go hloka nnete. 😂 (Translation: My granny is finished by her bad heart and dishonesty. 😂😂)”

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 other Briefly News stories related to Shebshxt

Popular Limpopo-born rapper Shebeshxt had one of his young fans singing his song, sparking reactions online.

Shebeshxt became the subject of social media jokes after fans noticed something about his Nike cap.

Tbo Touch praised Shebeshxt with a heartwarming message on his Instagram account following their interview.

Source: Briefly News