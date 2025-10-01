Shebeshxt became the subject of social media jokes after fans noticed something about his Nike cap

Apart from the cap, Shebeshxt was carrying a dangerous weapon that previously landed him in trouble

Social media users reacted to the video of Shebeshxt, with several of them mocking him for the cap

Shebeshxt sparked laughter after he wore a Nike cap with its anti-theft tag. Image: official.shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

Controversial musician Shebeshxt became the butt of social media jokes after being accused of wearing 'stolen' clothes.

Shebeshxt’s love for the Nike brand is well known, with his supporters previously suggesting that he should have been given a deal instead of an internationally acclaimed South African singer. A video of Shebeshxt hyping the crowd during a performance led to several social media users mocking him for wearing stolen clothes.

Social media users levelled the allegations against Shebe after noticing something peculiar about his Nike cap.

Shebeshxt accused of wearing stolen Nike clothes

On Tuesday, 30 September 2025, social media user @Zikamnyamane shared a snippet of Shebeshxt doing some crowd work during one of his shows. In the caption, the social media user highlighted that while the Limpopo-born rapper was carrying a dangerous weapon that previously landed him in legal trouble, something strange about his cap.

The post was captioned:

“Never mind Shebeshxt’s gun, what's with the cap 🤧”

In the video that had amassed over 200,000 views at the time of writing, Shebeshxt was wearing a cap with a hard security tag that most clothing shops use to deter theft.

Watch the video below:

Social media teases Shebeshxt for wearing 'stolen' cap

In the comment section, several social media users teased Shebeshxt for wearing a stolen Nike cap. Others likened Shebeshxt’s physical appearance to fellow musician Dr Malinga, while some pointed out that the video had been shared before.

Here are some of the reactions:

@amaveziz asked:

“Why are people still giving this guy attention? Maybe it’s because I don’t understand his language, maybe his music slaps.”

@Gibbs167074 said:

“People love this type of music vele 😭😭😭😭”

@NathiMahlaba advised:

“In South Africa, our ‘artists' don’t invest in their image. Eat well, hit the gym and clean up. He’s starting to look like Dr Malinga 🫃🏽”

@sipho_siphobots joked:

“Expropriated without compensation.”

@jackson_smosh said:

“That look at the cameraman, I know he wanted to slap him, but I just can’t prove it yet.”

@KANYEWALOCAL shared:

“That look is a threat, eish, to be a fan of Shebe is tricky.”

@Mablower commented:

“The cameraman almost got the discharge of the firearm.”

@Seer7even remarked:

“You always bring up old things about this guy, yerrr.”

Shebeshxt left Mzansi in stitches after he allegedly wore 'stolen' clothes. Image: official.shebeshxt

