On 29 September 2025, TikTok user @siphamandla_rodney_sr91 shared a prank video filmed at a McDonald’s drive-thru. In the clip, the man deliberately struggled to place his order, stuttering and repeating himself as part of the joke. The worker on the other end of the speaker tried to stay patient, which made the moment even funnier. The video captured genuine reactions and spread quickly across social media.

What made the clip stand out was not only the prank itself but the way the staff member responded. Her patience and professionalism contrasted with the man’s chaotic attempt to order, creating a balance between comedy and kindness. The prank reflected everyday humour in South Africa, where ordinary moments often become the highlight of online entertainment.

Drive-thru prank goes viral

The video quickly went viral, amassing tens of thousands of likes, hundreds of comments, and thousands of shares within just two days. Many found it relatable because drive-thru blunders are a common experience, even without a prank. The fact that it happened at a familiar setting like McDonald’s made it even more appealing to local audiences.

South Africans reacted with laughter and shared their own funny stories about ordering mishaps. Some praised the worker for remaining calm, while others said the man’s acting was too convincing. Overall, the video was celebrated as a light-hearted piece of content that brought people together through humour.

Mzansi reacted to the video

Ray posted:

“Hau hau hau…”

Omphile Kekana replied:

“That whistle took me out. 😭”

Tau commented:

“I also stutter, but this is too much. 😭😭”

Kefiloe Mmolawa said:

“As someone who stutters, I shouldn’t be laughing this much. 😩😭”

Aidan added:

“The whistle is giving. 😭🙏🏼”

Tshiiimo teased:

“Go inside and order on the laptop, ayikho le. 😭💔”

Kenneth T Mphuti wrote:

“‘Ne Coca-Cola’ 🤣 The lady had enough.”

Nosi shared:

“To everyone that stutters like myself... take a deep breath, say the word slowly, don’t rush it. Speech therapy helps a lot.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

