A TikTok prankster pretended to be a pharmacist and told a woman seeking help for her hand pain that her condition was "all in her head"

The fake pharmacist's response to the customer's genuine medical concerns sparked outrage as she had already undergone multiple tests

Social media users found the prank hilarious despite the woman's obvious distress, with many praising the content creator's bold pranking

A customer who went to a local pharmacy experienced the biggest prank yet by SA's prankster @jdpranks_.

Source: TikTok

A prankster has gone viral after pulling a controversial fake pharmacist prank that left a genuine customer fuming when he dismissed her real medical pain. Content creator @jdpranks_, known for his bold pranks in various locations from petrol stations to shops, shared the video on 12 August 2025, racking up over 52,000 views.

The prank took place in a pharmacy where an unsuspecting woman came in seeking help for hand pain she'd been experiencing. What started as a normal pharmacy visit quickly turned into an uncomfortable situation when the fake pharmacist completely dismissed her genuine medical concerns with shocking responses that left her speechless.

The woman explained her medical history to who she thought was a qualified pharmacist, mentioning she'd already had carpal tunnel tests, visited an orthopaedic surgeon, and undergone nerve testing. Instead of offering professional medical advice, the prankster delivered a response that stunned her completely.

The fake pharmacist told her bluntly that he thought her pain was "in the head" and accused her of "looking for attention." He even went as far as making inappropriate comments about her marital status, suggesting married women often seek attention through fake medical complaints.

The woman's reaction was immediate and understandable as she became visibly upset and angry. She firmly told him she didn't want to speak to him anymore and would find another pharmacist, pointing out that her wrist was clearly sprained and dismissing his unprofessional behaviour.

A young woman went viral on TikTok after getting pranked by a fake pharmacist.

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to the pharmacy prank

@Metratron laughed:

"🤣🤣🤣I think you're looking for attention🤣🤣🤣"

@MarioMpofu observed:

"That escalated real quick!"

@rocksaps praised:

"Eish, boet, your pranks are 1 level better than Leon Schuster 😂"

@SivuyileDesmond commented:

"I like this guy😂😂😂"

@GrootMorras74 applauded:

"One of your best!🤣🤣🤣"

What is carpal tunnel syndrome

According to Mayo Clinic, carpal tunnel syndrome is a common hand condition caused by pressure on the median nerve in the wrist. It affects a small passageway surrounded by bones and ligaments on the palm side of the hand. When the nerve is pressed, it leads to numbness, tingling, and weakness in the thumb and fingers.

In TikToker @jdpranks_' video, the woman was dealing with a real medical issue and had already done proper tests, including carpal tunnel checks and nerve evaluations. Symptoms usually begin slowly with tingling or numbness in the fingers, often in the thumb, index, middle, and ring fingers. Many people notice it while holding things like a steering wheel or phone, and it can even wake them up at night.

View the TikTok clip below:

