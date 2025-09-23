A Johannesburg man surprised his partner with a romantic proposal at the prestigious Four Seasons Hotel

The woman's genuine reaction of disbelief and tears touched viewers as she turned away in shock before accepting his heartfelt proposal

South Africans flooded the comments with congratulations and admiration for the beautiful couple, with many ladies feeling envious of the romantic scene

Briefly News journalist Bongiwe Mati spoke with Sbusiso Nkutha, the man behind the romantic proposal at the Four Seasons Hotel

A man from Joburg asked his partner to marry him, and the emotional moment went viral. Images: @sibusiso.nkutha.7

Source: Facebook

A Johannesburg man has set the bar incredibly high for romantic proposals after surprising his partner with a beautiful engagement at one of the city's most exclusive hotels. The heartwarming video, shared on 6 September 2025, quickly went viral with over 29,000 views and 900 comments from viewers who couldn't get enough of the couple's genuine love story.

The proposal took place during what appeared to be a casual romantic lunch at the Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff, where the unsuspecting woman was enjoying her meal. The magic moment began when her partner moved from his spot to position himself behind her and got down on one knee, completely catching her off guard.

The bride-to-be's authentic reaction was what truly captured viewers' hearts. When she first noticed him kneeling behind her, she couldn't believe what was happening and turned away in shock, almost as if she was trying to process the moment. As he spoke emotional words and opened the ring box, she began laughing in disbelief, clearly overwhelmed by the surprise.

The touching moment continued as he gently placed the ring on her finger, and they shared an emotional hug and kiss. The woman's genuine emotions took over as she became teary-eyed, even pushing his hands away momentarily - not out of rejection, but because she was simply overwhelmed by the beautiful surprise. Her tears were so genuine that even her new fiancé became emotional watching her reaction.

Other diners at the restaurant stopped their conversations to witness the special moment, creating a romantic public celebration of their love. Facebook user @sibusiso.nkutha.7 made sure to thank the person who had been filming the proposal, showing his thoughtfulness in wanting to capture this precious memory.

A Joburg man proposed to his special lady and Mzansi fell in love with the couple. Images: @sibusiso.nkutha.7

Source: Facebook

SA reacts to the romantic proposal

@Thobile Thobie Masoka said:

"Congrats, brother ❤️"

@Tsoseletso Valencia Motsepe wrote:

"I can't even get a ninja to open the door for me😩. Congrats beautiful couple💐🥂🍾"

@Donald Makgopa added:

"Congratulations, brother."

@Thando Jongile said:

"Congratulations, all the best guys."

@Naomi Naomiee Kagura gushed:

"Congratulations, Sbu."

Most viewers flooded the comments section with congratulations for the beautiful new couple, clearly moved by the authentic emotions displayed in the proposal video.

Planning a perfect proposal

The Briefly News team contacted Sboo Nkutha about his viral wedding proposal to partner Sharlene Padi. We asked the man to tell us how he and his fiancée met, and when he realised he wanted to spend the rest of your life with her. He responded:

"Our relationship started like a joke and nothing serious. As time went by, I started catching feelings. The more we spent time together, the more I got to know her better. The interesting part is that we're not even in a relationship for more than two years, and we already have a child together. I've always told myself that whoever I impregnate would be the woman I'll marry. This happened at a point when I needed to settle down. I realise she’s my life partner. In between the months together, I noticed that she loves my kids, my kids love her also, and she made me a better man, with growth and guidance, and she is very supportive."

The team asked Sboo how much time he spent planning the perfect moment at the luxury hotel and what specific element he wanted to ensure was absolutely perfect. He responded:

"I was planning the proposal for a while, trying to figure out the size finger it was difficult, hey. We spoke about marriage before she even gave me a time frame for when she wanted to get married. My proposal, however, was sooner than she expected. I chose the hotel because I've always wanted to work there. It’s one of the best hotels in South Africa, and my friend Victor works there. He gave me an idea to propose there during sundowner in the beautiful view, but unfortunately, the weather was not allowing. That didn’t stop me from proposing. It was the best decision I made, and the Four Seasons hotel indeed has the best view. Trust me, the staff was lovely, Xolani gave us an amazing service. We are planning to go back again. To the rest of the staff, thank you."

Our journalist asked the man if he wasn't nervous that she'd reject his proposal, and he said:

"Yes, I was nervous. I don’t know how many times I went to the toilet to look at myself in the mirror, motivating myself that I can do this. Yes, I was nervous about the answer because before that, we were watching a movie where a guy proposed and got rejected in public. So, a lot was going through my mind. I got a "Yes," she made me the happiest man ever."

When asked if he had an idea that his proposal video would go viral. Sboo responded:

"I didn’t know my proposal video was going to be that viral on the net. I was shocked; my phone was ringing nonstop. We got positive comments and bad ones. You know, people talk, whether you do good or bad, it’s all about how you handle it."

Joburg's luxury proposal venue details

According to the Four Seasons Hotel website, Facebook user @sibusiso.nkutha.7 chose the perfect setting for his romantic gesture.

The venue offers seasonally inspired dishes at its Flames restaurant, where couples can enjoy mouth-watering meals with stunning views. The hotel's elevated position provides guests with balcony views of endless treetops, creating the perfect romantic atmosphere for life-changing moments like proposals.

View the Facebook reel below:

Other love stories making headlines

Briefly News recently reported on influencer Kefilwe Mabote announcing her marriage, but her choice of wedding ring had South Africans making hilarious comparisons.

recently reported on influencer Kefilwe Mabote announcing her marriage, but her choice of wedding ring had South Africans making hilarious comparisons. A KZN man's proposal at Hungry Lion went viral, but the woman's reaction in the video had viewers completely puzzled about her true feelings.

Rapper Rouge revealed her husband is her first love, but what she shared about their relationship timeline had fans calling him the luckiest man alive.

Source: Briefly News