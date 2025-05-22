Talented musician and content creator Shebeshxt is reportedly set to appear in court this week for his 2022 attempted murder trial

The rapper's assault incident has reportedly come back to bite him, all while he topped social media trends for attempting to stab a fan

South Africans were stunned this week when a video of the musician threatening a fan with a knife trended on social media

Lehlogonolo “Shebeshxt” Chauke to appear in court on Thursday. Images: Shebeshxt

Limpopo-born musician Lehlogonolo "Shebeshxt" Chauke is reportedly due to appear in court on Thursday, 22 May for his 2022 attempted murder charge.

The rapper, who recently made headlines when a video of him attempting to stab a fan with a knife went viral on social media is set to make an appearance at the Lebowakgomo Regional Court this week.

Sunday World reported on Tuesday, 20 May that the famous artist will make an appearance in court for a plea and trial for a previous attempted murder case.

The Limpopo-born artist who's got a history of violence angered his fans this week when a video of him trying to stab a fan with a huge knife at an unknown nightclub.

South Africans slam the rapper's latest video

@KillWaluszJanus reacted:

"That person talked about his late daughter it's justified."

@MondliF wrote:

"Limpopo gang will defend him not Scott Maphuma."

@Koena_10 said:

"This guy is destroying his own career. He will later blame it on witchcraft and jealousy from people. What a sad Thing to watch: a man destroying his future and legacy like that."

@Mr_JonesMJ wrote:

"It’s like these fans are bewitched you know. None of those he attacks opens a case against him."

@Maluleka24 said:

"But this is typical Lekompo behaviour mos. What did you think lekompo is?"

@Dylan822 replied:

"South Africans accept nonsense. What is this? They will continue booking him?"

@IAmExcellent_ wrote:

"That's not stabbing, lol he hit him on the head with it."

@RogerMGabriel1 replied:

"Just for attention....if it was real it would be a oukapi."

@unethicalz replied:

"Tell him we want him to come and perform kwaMashu in KZN next Friday."

@danielsithole said:

"That's where his name comes, Shebesh*t."

@WPrincess49

"@SAPoliceService, aowa do something we can't be watching such things and no action being taken. One day we will watch a person being killed mus."

@jmobilehire wrote:

"Really, this man needs help as soon as possible. He is going to miss up his life."

@KManing_ said:

"This one should have been jailed for killing his daughter. The type of rehabilitation he needs won't be found while he still on stages."

@Sir_Ford007 responded:

"Imagine if the one who is being stabbed pulled out a gun."

“Shebeshxt” will appear in court on Thursday. Images: Shebeshxt

