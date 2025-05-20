A video of Shebeshxt allegedly attempting to stab a fan in a nightclub went viral, triggering backlash and calls to cancel him

The Limpopo-born rapper responded through his lawyer and cleared the air on the viral footage while acknowledging the impact it has had on his brand

SAPS also responded to queries about whether Shebeshxt would get into legal trouble over the viral incident

Shebeshxt explained the video of him allegedly attempting to stab a fan. Image: official.shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

Limpopo-born rapper Shebeshxt has broken his silence after topping the trending charts on social media over a knife incident at a nightclub.

With calls to cancel him following a violent altercation growing, Shebeshxt, born Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, has shared his side of the story. While initial reports suggested that the Ambulance hitmaker lost his cool because of love, his legal representative is painting a different picture.

Shebeshxt explains viral knife video

Shebeshxt’s lawyer, Lot Ramusi, told Daily Sun that the footage doing the rounds on social media is from a skit.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I've taken issue with Mr Chauke regarding the video and he has informed me that this is an old video. He was with his friends in the Tzaneen area and the person perceived to be a victim of stabbing by him is actually his friend, a fellow music producer, and they were shooting content for a music video skit," he said.

The legal representative added that the knife that Shebeshxt used was a prop.

"He didn't hurt anyone that day and that was not even a real knife. Unfortunately, members of the public took it otherwise," said Ramusi.

Shebeshxt apologises for viral knife video

Ramusi added that Shebeshxt is aware of the damage the video has had on his brand. The Twerka hitmaker apologised through his lawyer, and pledged to set a good example to his young fans.

Shebeshxt apologised after allegedly attempting to stab fan. Image: official.shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, the South Africa Police Service (SAPS) have confirmed that Shebeshxt is not under investigation for the incident. Speaking to Daily Sun, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba confirmed that no criminal case has been opened in connection with the video.

Shebeshxt allegedly cheats on baby mama with younger side chick

Shebeshxt has hogged headlines for slapping his fans, but the controversial rapper was recently at the forefront of a cheating scandal.

The Dilo Tse Massive rapper was caught up in another scandal after reportedly cheating on Kholofelo Chuene, his long-term girlfriend, and the mother of his late daughter.

Shebe has been allegedly hooking up with a young lady by the name Madesh behind Kholofelo's back. Madesh is said to still be in high school and carrying Shebe's unborn child.

Fans compare Shebeshxt and Scotts Maphuma

In more entertainment news, the incident involving Shebeshxt had social media users pitting him against another troubled musician.

Briefly News reported that fans debated who between Shebeshxt and Scotts Maphuma has a worse attitude.

Scotts Maphuma fell out with Mzansi after his arrogant remarks during his appearance on the L-Tido Podcast. Shebeshxt hogged headlines over the stabbing incident.

Netizens discussed who between the two has the worst attitude with fans of the musicians making their submissions.

Source: Briefly News