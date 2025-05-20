Shebeshxt’s stabbing attempt at a fan in a nightclub sparked outrage on social media, with many demanding his arrest

The incident was reportedly triggered by the fan repeatedly insulting Shebeshxt’s baby mama, Kholofelo Chuene, despite warnings from the musician

However, fans widely reject this explanation, condemning Shebeshxt’s violent reaction and insisting he should face consequences for his actions

The truth about why Shebeshxt tried to stab a fan, in a disturbing video, has been revealed. The incident sparked a massive social-media uproar, with fans calling for the controversial musician's arrest.

Here's why Shebeshxt tried to stab a fan

Social media users, including Mbuyiseni Dlozi, responded to the ugly incident, calling for Shebe to be cancelled. For those who did not watch the video, the Ambulance hitmaker was caught on camera in a heated argument with a fan in a nightclub before pulling out a huge knife and threatening to stab him.

Although many still feel there's no justification for the incident, a social media user with the handle @noluthandogama_ shared an explanation of what triggered Shebe to pull out a knife on his fan. Per the post, the unidentified man allegedly kept saying bad things about Shebeshxt's baby mama, Kholofelo Chuene, who Shebe is allegedly cheating on with a 17-year-old student.

Shebe reportedly warned the guy to stop saying negative stuff about his woman, but the guy did not stop, which allegedly resulted in the musician pulling out his weapon to attack.

The post read:

"I know it doesn’t matter, but this happened in a hood I have friends in. That guy spoke badly about Shebe’s baby mama, and even after warning him, he still pursued. I’m not standing up for Shebe, but yhooo people always test him."

Fans react to Shebeshxt's meltdown

Social media users are still not buying the explanation. Many said it does not justify Shebeshxt's actions, because he could have injured or done worse things to the man. South Africans on social media still believe Shebe should face the consequences of his actions, because this is not the first time the star has assaulted fans.

@BuhleTheFirst said:

"And so Shebe couldn't just say something bad about the guy's baby mama as well? Nonsense."

@NevondoRi commented:

"You think he deserves a panga 🔪 for that 😂😂😂😂"

@Mxolisii_M wrote:

"He just walked up to him and started talking bad about his baby Momma? How does he even know her?"

@darealestlebza added:

"Lol, that explanation makes things worse."

@nkaymthembu wrote:

"Lol, I really don't believe this. Ngathi unamanga nje."

@Nbantu_ said:

"You are standing up for him and his violence 😒 You are an enabler."

Calls to cancel Shebeshxt mount

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that several South Africans believe it’s time to teach controversial rapper Shebeshxt a lesson in manners. The Twerka hitmaker topped trending charts following a panga incident.

Shebeshxt has become notorious for indiscriminately throwing hands at his fans, but this time, he may have bitten more than he can chew. While the Limpopo-born rapper has previously been let off the hook after assaulting fans, the court of public opinion believes it is time he faces severe consequences for his actions.

