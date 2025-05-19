Controversial rapper Shebeshxt is trending after an ugly brawl video flooded online, sparking outrage and calls for his arrest

The clip has drawn thousands of comments, with former EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi among those condemning the incident

The Limpopo artist’s rap sheet includes dropped gun‑point charges and two arrests for firing a gun in public, despite past claims he’d left crime behind

Controversial Limpopo rapper Shebeshxt, born Lehlongonolo Katlego Chauke, is making headlines for the wrong reasons after being involved in a brawl.

Former EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi condemned Shebeshxt's latest incident.

Source: Twitter

The disturbing incident is making rounds online after it was first shared on X, formerly Twitter.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi slams Shebeshxt after ugly incident

Little is known about when the incident happened, but the clip flooded online on 19 May.

In the now viral video, Shebeshxt was seen arguing with a patron before he pulled out a large object, appearing to be a knife, from his jacket before lunging at the victim.

Since it was posted online, the video has received thousands of comments and reactions, with former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) National Assembly member Mbuyiseni Ndlozi denouncing the incident.

The former EFF leader reposted MDN News’ post, responding with a disappointed emoji and writing, “No man.”

However, this recent incident has concerned netizens, with some calling for his cancellation and arrest.

@Iambecauseyouar posted:

"OMG, he must be arrested with the guy in an orange t-shirt, why the hell is he holding that guy's hand when he's about to be stabbed?"

@TebogoHlabe noted:

"I think y'all don’t listen to lyrics, he can’t be saved."

Shebeshxt’s string of arrests in recent years

He has been involved in several ugly incidents since his shot to fame.

In 2023, two gunpoint charges against the rapper were dropped by the Lebowakgomo regional court.

Two years later, he has been nabbed twice for a similar offence.

Last year, Shebeshxt was nabbed for allegedly discharging a firearm in public, and this year he was nabbed for the same offence after he allegedly discharged a firearm as he tried to scare off fans at a booked event.

The star was involved in several crimes before his rise to fame.

Rapper Shebeshxt was at a booked event.

Source: Twitter

In several interviews, he has opened up about his ugly past against the backdrop of his newfound fame.

During his interview with Podcast and Chill with MacG, Shebeshxt revealed that he was done with crime.

Speaking to Sol Phenduka and MacG, he revealed he used to carry ‘big knives’ and was also involved in shoplifting and mugging people.

The rapper said during the interview:

“Honestly, I stopped doing crime. I used to do it to feed my child. I didn’t steal cars."

Cancel‑culture backlash hits ‘bad boy’ Shebeshxt

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that fans are taking immediate action against the star.

This call has since been received as a nod from thousands of South Africans against the backdrop of the now-viral video.

Will the controversial rapper dodge a bullet again this time around?

