While music fans often clash over which of their favourite artists has more talent, Mzansi is currently caught up in a different debate pitting Shebeshxt against Scotts Maphuma. This time, fans aren't debating hits or talent, but on character, as they attempt to determine which of the two controversial artists has the worse attitude.

Netizen ignites Scotts Maphuma vs Shebeshxt debate

A few weeks ago, Scotts Maphuma seemed the obvious choice for the title, even going as far as trolling critics with a cheeky song about his bad attitude. But now, Shebeshxt has thrust himself into contention after a violent altercation at an undisclosed nightclub.

Social media user @TwaRSA26 sparked debate on X after sharing pictures of the two musicians on Monday, 19 May. The social media user questioned who, between Shebeshxt and Scotts Maphuma, has the worst attitude. The post was captioned:

“Who has the worst attitude towards his fans? 👀”

Fans compare Shebeshxt and Scotts Maphuma

In the comments, fans of the two musicians submitted their arguments on why their favourite is better than the other.

Shebeshxt fans argued that he interacts with fans, whereas Scotts Maphuma doesn’t want to be in physical contact with them. Scotts Maphuma fans submitted that the Amapiano artist is more talented than Shebeshxt.

Several netizens advised that the two should never be compared as they have different problems.

Here are some of the comments:

@TSelekane44539 highlighted:

“One doesn't want to be talked to or touched, the other one will moer you. It's best to stay away from both.”

@MasonDoLindor argued:

“Shebe has always acknowledged his supporters, he shakes their hands mid-performance. He says it out loud that his success has come from all of his supporters. The ones he moers are the ones he quarrels with. The above can't be said about the other brother. Shxita.”

@IsaacMbongela said:

“The other has an ‘Attitude’ but the other one has ‘Violence’.”

@stjoaps suggested:

“Shebe is cool with everyone! But if you challenge him, he’s always ready 😂”

@MaxGee288050 highlighted:

“They are both annoying and rude to other people. Talent or no talent. Bad behaviour is their middle name.”

@Sthabiso_c remarked:

"Both need to be cancelled for life."

Why Shebeshxt tried to stab fan in nightclub

Meanwhile, a social media user has finally explained why Shebeshxt allegedly lost his cool in a viral video. It turns out the Ambulance hitmaker did it out of love.

Briefly News reported that Shebeshxt attempted to stab a fan after he allegedly badmouthed his baby mama, Kholofelo Chuene.

The patron allegedly repeatedly insulted Shebeshxt's baby mama, Kholofelo Chuene, whom Shebe is said to be cheating on with a 17-year-old student.

