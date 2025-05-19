Controversial Limpopo musician Shebeshxt was seen on video having a heated confrontation with an unknown man

The Twerka musician then drew a massive knife and attacked him with it. However, it cannot be confirmed if he stabbed him

South Africans on social media are furious, with some saying cancelling Shebeshxt will not be enough; instead, he should be arrested

Limpopo singer Shebeshxt is once again caught in a massive controversy, which has Mzansi questioning his violent ways. The singer was seen attacking a man with a deadly weapon.

Shebeshxt was seen trying to stab a man with a deadly weapon.

Shebeshxt attacks man with a knife

The controversial Limpopo singer Shebeshxt continues to display disturbing violent behaviour in public. This time, the Twerka singer had another confrontation with a man, and he drew out a massive knife.

In the video, posted by @MDNnewss, Shebeshxt attacked the man; however, it cannot be confirmed if he inserted the weapon. This clip has caused widespread chatter with people calling for his arrest.

Shebeshxt is known for being very violent towards his fans. If he is not assaulting them at gigs or shooting at them when he tried to leave a venue, he will send threats on video.

SA netizens have always called for him to come correct and realise that his fans support his music. People are livid at Shebeshxt, adding that his fans do not deserve his treatment towards them.

Shebeshxt has been called out for attempting to stab a fan.

Mzansi wants Shebeshxt under the jail

Netizens are furious, with many people calling for Shebeshxt to get cancelled. Some people argued that his getting cancelled will not stop his violent ways, and are stating that he needs to be arrested instead.

@BlaqSabali pleaded:

"Proving that he was not arrested, this is now his whole personality. Someone please warn him."

@khokhas_ stated:

"Cancelling him is nothing. Arrest him."

@BhenguBra asked:

"KZN organisers, where are you?"

@TshepoTC11 asked:

"Why is this guy relevant?!"

@RealXavier011 shared:

"His career is over."

@Jikingqina said:

"This boy needs help."

@EvansMathibea said:

He needs to be arrested for this action, and this whole, "I'm a former gangster/criminal, so don't mess with me" energy seriously needs to be dealt with. Shebeshxt should know that people from the 80's, 90's and older grew up around or were related to gangsters/criminals, and we don't think it should ever be something to promote."

@Nelisiwe94 stated:

"Carrying a knife in the UK is like carrying a gun. He will not walk around and intimidate people with such a weapon and get away with it."

@buthelezimag1 questioned:

"Why are you not taking action about this guy?"

