Scotts Maphuma is living his best life since South Africa forgave him for his comments

The Amapiano star is out on vacation in the famous Doha, Qatar, and had fans feeling the FOMO from his edventure

Fans showed love to Maphuma and seemingly swept everything under the carpet

Scotts Maphuma went to Doha, Qatar, after being cancelled in South Africa. Image: scotts_maphuma

Source: Instagram

Scotts Maphuma skipped the country to enjoy some much-needed downtime after the mess he created in South Ah.

Scotts Maphuma enjoys vacation

Amapiano star, Scotts Maphuma, is out in Doha, Qatar, on what appears to be a vacation and shared a cool video on his Instagram page.

This was after he faced being cancelled by fans and fellow South Africans for saying that he didn't like taking pictures with his fans because "he didn't owe it to them."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Having previously asked for forgiveness, Maphuma may still have a long way to go before he wins all his fans back. In the meantime, instead of sulking in South Africa and basking in the darkness courtesy of Eskom, he took a trip to Qatar.

Scotts Maphuma went on vacation after facing cancellation. Image: scotts_maphuma

Source: Instagram

The troubled musician shared a video on a jet ski, dancing and gesturing at the camera while his song plays in the background:

"Phumically Interesting."

Here's what Mzansi said about Scotts Maphuma's vacation

Fans are enjoying Scotts Maphuma's vacation content and praised him for keeping his head high amid the social media storm he faced.

It's evident that his fan base is still intact, and he is making efforts to make amends, as many supporters declared their undying support for Maphuma, saying the haters could not do a thing to his career:

bck.2.r3g praised Scotts Maphuma:

"Originally fantastic, naturally interesting, is there anything you can't do?"

stranger_msunu said:

"You know, we really weren't mad at you; it was just a prank. But now you don't want to take pictures with any of us."

articulate_laz trolled:

"They tried to cancel one of the few artists who are keeping this genre alive."

mxolisivmalaza posted:

"They can't do anything, phela wena, you're naturally gifted, king."

Fans declared their undying support for Scotts Maphuma despite the drama. Image: scotts_maphuma

Source: Instagram

agentghostofficial added:

'"Phimically interesting. You can't do me anything, we are your children, scotsotso."

j3rry._vl commented:

"This just goes to show that no matter how much you can hate on someone, they will still live their best life."

its_ur_boi_scotts wrote:

"Enjoy your life, bro, don't mind what people say about you. Big love all the way from Namibia."

nhlingolavar showed love to Scotts Maphuma:

"They never made me hate you, Maphuma."

Scotts Maphuma and DJ Maphorisa hit the studio for new song

In more Scotts Maphuma updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the Amapiano artist previewing his new song with DJ Maphorisa.

The men's track was harshly criticised online as social media users bashed Maphuma's attempt at a comeback song after he was cancelled:

asap_drek said:

"Eish, Scott must start saving money, the end is almost here."

Bigbrother_all wrote:

"DJ Maphorisa should warn him. This is enabling, and things are not looking good for him; he’s already being cancelled."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News