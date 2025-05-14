Amapiano singer Scotts Maphuma has an unreleased song, however, Mzansi wants him to keep it there

The amapiano singer has been on the wrong side of the trends list of late, with his untoward attitude, especially with his fans

Reacting to the tune, social media users slammed Scotts Maphuma for making mediocre music while acting like a diva

Controversial amapiano muso Scotts Maphuma has teased an unreleased song titled Flight Ya Slahla. The song was likened to a Summer hit, however, Mzansi does not seem to think so.

Scotts Maphuma's new song receives thumbs down

Despite the noise dying down, Scotts Maphuma is still not on good terms with Mzansi. So much so, his new song has received negative reviews.

The star's reputation took quite a knock due to his diva-like behaviour towards his supporters. Scotts told his fans that he does not like taking pictures in between events because he has to rush to a new venue. This enraged many people, especially since he also said nobody made him who he is now.

Amapiano blog page @PianoConnect shared the X snippet, saying it is going to bring in the Summer vibes.

Mzansi reacts to Scotts Maphuma's song

Social media users can't get over Scotts Maphuma's ability to continuously make mediocre music while having a lot of attitude.

Here are some of the reactions:

@BrianDakuse was shocked:

"No way that this is the same person who has been moving like prime drake, giving us such trash."

@popmzansi laughed:

"His haters are ready to press play and enjoy haha."

@ThabangMoganet1 responded:

"Scotts' voice is annoying. Just like his stinking attitude."

@Thabz9512 replied:

"He makes the same song over and over again."

@JVCK89 said:

"Hayi kabi, we are not the target market, clearly. We are the haters."

@Uncle_Sbu07 mocked:

"Sounds like a good hit for Stokvel parties. He will be performing there soon."

@mo_theey stated:

"This guy sings the same song with different lyrics."

@Kay_beeeh replied:

"Creativity is not in his DNA."

@Candle_Kerese asked:

"What makes this guy interesting? Like nothing is special here, just an unnecessary irritation."

Scotts Maphuma's dismal attempt at sanitising his image

After facing so much backlash, Scotts Maphuma attempted to do damage control by chilling with Oskido. He was also seen being friendly towards his fans and willingly taking pictures.

This comes after his endless apologies, saying he wants to do right by his fans. Even DJ Maphorisa has been beside him and supporting him through the noise.

Piano Pulse podcasters blast DJ Maphorisa

In a previous report from Briefly News, the Piano Pulse did not hold back on their last episode, where they blasted DJ Maphorisa for slamming podcasters, saying they ruin their reputations.

In a trending video posted online, Piano Pulse star Sifiso is heard dragging Phori after he blamed them for Scotts Maphuma's downfall

Some netizens flooded the comment section reacting to what Piano Pulse's host had to say to DJ Maphorisa

