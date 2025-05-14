Popular podcast Piano Pulse didn't hold back this time as they blasted DJ Maphorisa for slamming podcasters

In a trending video posted online, Piano Pulse star Sifiso is heard dragging Phori after he blamed them for Scotts Maphuma's downfall

Some netizens flooded the comment section reacting to what Piano Pulse's host had to say to DJ Maphorisa

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Piano Pulse blasted DJ Maphorisa on their podcast. Image: mafitsotso_za/thakgiabhorshumans/djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Bathong! Podcasters aren't holding back anymore and are defending themselves from being bullied by big artists in the music industry. DJ Maphorisa was on the menu this week as he got blasted by the popular podcast, Piano Pulse.

Recently, an online user @ThisIsColbert posted a clip of Sifiso, Thakgi and another guest host on Piano Pulse discussing DJ Maphorisa's recent stunt of him slamming all podcasters and accusing them of being the reason behind Scotts Maphuma's downfall.

Earlier in the year, Scotts Maphuma made headlines for being cold towards his fans and failing to interact with them whenever they meet him in public which resulted to netizens rooting for his cancellation.

In the trending video posted on social media, Piano Pulse host Sifiso went on a rant dragging Phori for criticising a podcaster for something they weren't even involved in. He also argued that Maphuma brought all this mess upon himself, not anyone else.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to Sifiso's rant

Many netizens flooded the comments section shortly after the video of Sifios ranting about what DJ Maphorisa had to say about podcasters on social media. Fans had a lot to say about the drama.

Here are some of their reactions below:

@kalashi_nikov12 said:

"Thakgi must be replaced by Slick Talk."

@Kells_Vevo wrote:

"Sfiso is standing on business. He was tired of people trying to press him."

@DivineDube15 responded:

"Sfiso just making noise over nothing."

@LimpopoDaddy replied:

"Ever since Sizwe checked him live, he hasn't been the same Welp."

@KhuluBokang commented:

"Thakgi is trying hard to stay out of trouble."

Piano Pulse is not happy with what DJ Maphorisa said about podcasters. Image: YouTube

Source: UGC

Video of Scotts Maphuma refusing to hug a fan trends

As you all know, Scotts Maphuma is never beating the allegations. A video of the star interacting with a fan resurfaced amid his cancellation drama.

South African Amapiano star Scotts Maphuma is in the middle of a cancel Tsunami after fans declared that they will not support his music after his utterances. The hitmaker previously voiced his concerns about not wanting to take pictures and interact with fans when he is out and about.

He recently added petrol to the fire when he said he did not owe fans anything because they did not make him during a recent interview on L-Tido's podcast. The statement sparked an uproar on social media, and fans have been ignoring his performances.

DJ Maphorisa and Scotts Maphuma preview new song

Meanwhile, DJ Maphorisa and Scotts Maphuma hit the studio amid the controversy as reported by Briefly News. In an effort to turn lemons into lemonade, the pair hit the studio, ostensibly to ride the wave of Scotts Maphuma's controversy.

Scotts Maphuma and Lawd Porry previewed a song about his famous "Hao kgonahale" comment from his viral rant after being accused of swindling Samthing Soweto. Unfortunately for the duo, netizens didn't have anything positive to say about their upcoming collaboration.

Source: Briefly News