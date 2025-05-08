Scotts Maphuma continues to face backlash after a video resurfaced showing him brushing off a fan who wanted to hug him, adding fuel to his cancellation drama

The Amapiano star's previous statements, including his claim that he owes fans nothing, sparked outrage and led to widespread disinterest in his music

Despite apologising, Scotts faces mixed reactions from fans, with some defending him and others condemning his actions as disrespectful

Scotts Maphuma is never beating the allegations. A video of the star brushing a fan who wanted to hug him aside has resurfaced amid his cancellation drama.

Another video of Scotts Maphuma refusing to entertain a fan surfaces. Image: @scotts_maphuma

Scotts Maphuma continues to trend for the wrong reasons

South African Amapiano star Scotts Maphuma is in the middle of a cancel Tsunami after fans declared that they will not support his music after his utterances. The hitmaker previously voiced his concerns about not wanting to take pictures and interact with fans when he is out and about.

He recently added petrol to the fire when he said he did not owe fans anything because they did not make him during a recent interview on L-Tido's podcast. The statement sparked an uproar on social media, and fans have been ignoring his performances.

Despite his public apology, fans have continued to share proof of how the star has been disrespectful to his fans. A video shared on the microblogging platform X by a user with the handle @Am_Blujay shows Scotts Maphuma shoving a female fan who wanted to hug him. Take a look at the video below:

Fans react to Scotts Maphuma's new video

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the video. Some said Scotts deserved the backlash he has been receiving because of the way he treated fans, while others defended him, saying the fan went a little too far.

@djstago said:

"This boy's true colours are coming out. He's too nasty to C."

@officialtwinny wrote:

"There’s a new video every week 😭😭"

@MissOpinionSA said:

"But guys, if this were the other way around, we would be saying, "Don't touch women without their consent"

@DaviesTeem added:

"Scott wants to be forgiven by SANS ?? Then he should look for all the people he did wrong I front of cameras, apologise one by one to them on camera, then we take it from there."

@setlharetee noted:

"Mare this happens with every celebrity bathong. Y’all act like others are saints, that time they even have bouncers."

@Itgirl_lit wrote:

"He did nothing wrong. Stop touching people without their consent."

A video of Scotts Maphuma refusing to hug a fan has gone viral online. Image: @scotts_maphuma

DJ Lamiez Holworthy praised for her humility

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that South African DJ and TV personality Lamiez Holworthy was a trending topic after a video of her interacting with a fan went viral. In the clip shared by @MDNnewss, a fan was hyping the DJ after she finished her gig, and she seemed unbothered by the constant screaming.

While fixing her earring, Lamiez had a beautiful smile, seemingly taking it all in and then proceeded to take a few pictures with the said fan. The blogger compared her behaviour to Scotts Maphuma, who is notorious for dragging his fans whenever they ask for pictures.

