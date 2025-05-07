Lamiez Holworthy was a trending topic on X this week after a fan approached her, and she gave him a warm reception

Netizens compared Lamiez to Scotts Maphuma, who is the complete opposite of her, and they told him to take notes

Scotts Mphuma was ignored by a crowd during his recent performance, and people advised him to treat his fans better

Lamiez Holworthy was compared to Scotts Maphuma after she was happy for a fan. Image: Lamiez_holworthy, Scotts_maphuma

Source: Instagram

Lamiez trends for taking video with fan

South African DJ and TV personality Lamiez Holworthy was a trending topic after a video of her interacting with a fan went viral. In the clip shared by @MDNnewss, a fan was hyping the DJ after she finished her gig, and she seemed unbothered by the constant screaming.

While fixing her earring, Lamiez had a beautiful smile, seemingly taking it all in and then proceeded to take a few pictures with the said fan. The blogger compared her behaviour to Scotts Maphuma, who is notorious for dragging his fans whenever they ask for pictures.

"South Africans urge Scotts Maphuma to take notes after a video of Lamiez Holworthy interacting and posing for photos with fans went viral."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

For the past few weeks, Scotts Maphuma's name has been a trending topic with fans calling for him to get cancelled. This comes after he also wrote a text saying he wants Mzansi to cancel him so he can have his old life back.

"If South Africa doesn’t care about us, whether you’re hurt or not in the mood, it could be anything, because it’s not like I live in the studio and make music all the time. Why should I always understand that these people are my fans? You tell a person that today I’m not feeling like taking pictures, all of a sudden you’re rude, so l should give people my time and energy by force just because I’m who I am. Sorry, cancel me, South Africa, maybe I’ll be free from you."

Scotts Maphuma is at the centre of a cancel culture debate. Image: Scotts_maphuma

Source: Instagram

Mzansi compares Lamiez and Scotts Maphuma

Reacting to the video, this is what some netizens had to say:

@PostiveImpact89 stated:

"Female celebs are mostly the nicest in my opinion."

@TheGeopol claimed:

"Scotts Maphuma will end up like Nonthle Thema."

@KamogeloMa92354 defended him:

"The boy humbly asked to be given his space, he has not returned to ask y'all to now be part of his space. He was clear, if he is out to go buy a shoe, his mission is that, and he is not willing to be diverted by anyone else to take pictures. Respect the young man's wishes, it's not a big deal. Don't compare!"

Scotts Maphuma apologises to fans on IG live

In a previous report from Briefly News, Scotts Maphuma has apologised to his fans on Instagram Live. This comes after he was called out for having an attitude when interacting with his fans.

He was on IG live with DJ Maphorisa, who told him that the streets are not happy with him.

“To those who are angry with me, I'm sorry. It is a misunderstanding. It doesn't make sense for Scotts to have an attitude. Peace, maGents.”

Source: Briefly News