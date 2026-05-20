Seven-year-old Ishank Singh completed a 29-kilometre ocean swim between Sri Lanka and India

The crossing broke an existing record and made him the youngest and fastest swimmer to complete the route

Months of endurance training and coordinated safety support helped make the achievement possible

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Seven-year-old Ishank Singh from Jharkhand has made headlines worldwide by becoming the youngest and fastest swimmer to conquer the treacherous 29-kilometre stretch across the Palk Strait from Sri Lanka to India, completing the feat in just 9 hours and 50 minutes, smashing a record set in 2019.

The 7-year-old swam from Sri Lanka’s Talaimannar towards Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu. Image: @dailymail

Source: Facebook

Ishank Singh from Jharkhand became the youngest and fastest swimmer to successfully cross the Palk Strait between Sri Lanka and India. The young swimmer completed the demanding 29-kilometre journey from Talaimannar in Sri Lanka to Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu in 9 hours and 50 minutes.

The achievement officially broke a previous record established in 2019. The Palk Strait is regarded as one of the more difficult open-water swimming routes because of unpredictable weather patterns, strong currents and challenging sea conditions. Preparing for the attempt required months of intensive training.

Young boy smashes historic swim record

Reports indicate Ishank regularly trained in Ranchi, building endurance through long-distance swimming sessions lasting several hours. He also reportedly underwent specialised preparation closer to sea conditions before attempting the record. The Sri Lankan Navy accompanied part of the route before Indian Coast Guard support helped monitor the remainder of the crossing.

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The achievement shared by the account @dailymail has attracted attention across India, where many have highlighted the discipline and commitment needed to complete such a demanding challenge at a young age. Open-water swimming requires significant endurance, mental strength and preparation, qualities that have placed Ishank’s achievement firmly in the spotlight.

The picture showed Ishank completing a 29-km open sea swim from Sri Lanka to India in 9 hours and 50 minutes. Image: @dailymail

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

The internet applaud the brave young boy

EBB11 said:

“And I’m here scrolling on my phone doing absolutely nothing at 17.”

Hmad🇸🇾 said:

“I hope my parents don't see this. 💔😭”

Kyle Cunningham said:

“He was actually 6, almost 7.”

Armins_sillylittle_fartsmeller said:

“Do u guys realise how tiring it is to swim for that long? And a 7-year-old?”

Ali Tawakal said:

“You mean there were no sharks in that water? 😳”

KHAYAM 🇵🇰 said:

“I'm 20. Don’t even know how to swim. 👍”

Tony Soprano said:

“I did the same thing on GTA. Probably more.”

Jennifer Prahalad said:

“Wow, amazing congratulations, I am still learning how to swim.”

X4NG4I said:

“What? Some comments say they can do better 😭”

BurnoutSlider said:

“That equals 1152 laps in a 25m pool.”

JasonCuber said:

“I can’t even swim, bro. 😭”

3 Other Briefly News stories about swimmers

Veteran South African open-water swimmer John Flanigan, 80, has died following a kayaking incident off the Cape Town coastline, prompting an outpouring of tributes from the swimming community.

A seasoned swimmer died during South Africa’s iconic Midmar Mile after collapsing in the water on race day, leaving Mzansi heartbroken.

World record swimmer Howard Warrington was widely praised for his brave attempt at the 34km False Bay Crossing, raising awareness for the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.

Source: Briefly News