World record swimmer Howard Warrington was widely praised for his brave attempt at the 34km False Bay Crossing, raising awareness for the Cape of Good Hope SPCA

Despite being forced to abandon the swim due to harsh conditions, his effort drew national attention to the growing crisis of stray and unwanted animals

The SPCA continues to rescue, rehabilitate, and sterilise animals, highlighting the urgent need for community support and responsible pet ownership

World record swimmer Howard Warrington attempted to swim 37 km for charity. Image: Cape of Good Hope SPCA/ Facebook

CAPE TOWN- Record-breaking swimmer Howard Warrington has earned widespread praise for a courageous attempt to complete the gruelling 34km False Bay Crossing on 6 January 2025, using the iconic endurance challenge to shine a spotlight on South Africa’s growing animal welfare crisis.

News24 reported that Warrington was forced to abandon his attempt after seven hours, having battled severe cramping, icy water, and jellyfish stings.”

He undertook the legendary open-water challenge to raise awareness about the growing crisis of stray and unwanted animals, as well as the pressures facing animal welfare organisations. The False Bay Crossing is regarded as one of South Africa’s most demanding endurance swims, known for its icy temperatures and unpredictable currents. While the crossing was cut short, supporters commended Warrington for pushing his limits in the service of a cause greater than personal achievement.

SPCA speaks on its work for vulnerable animals

According to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, more than 23,000 stray and unwanted animals were admitted to its facilities last year, placing immense strain on its resources. Warrington’s campaign forms part of the organisation’s broader drive to address the root causes of animal overpopulation, with a particular focus on its goal of achieving 10,000 sterilisations to prevent unwanted litters and reduce neglect, abandonment and abuse.

Following the swim, social media users flooded online platforms with messages of encouragement and gratitude.

Social media comments

Kim Loppnow said:

"You continue to be my hero! You did well, Howard Warrington. I am so extremely proud of you. Thank you for all your efforts always for our precious animals."

Hettie Castleman remarked:

"Fantastic! People like Howard make the world a better place."

Simone Ritchie commented:

"Well Done! Definitely not a Failure."

Asad Patel said:

"Watching this is so inspiring. I lost my furball of 12 lovely, happy years 2 months ago. The SPCA was there for me when I needed them most during COVID. Please support."

Sally Lanham stated:

"Thank you for a most gallant effort. You brought awareness to many. The world needs so many more like you."

SPCA saved the life of a beloved pup

The Cape of Good Hope has done great work for the animals in the area. One particularly heartfelt story recently shared online involved an elderly pensioner who walked more than five kilometres to seek medical help for his injured dog, Coco. The dog had suffered a fractured limb and required specialised treatment beyond what could be provided at the SPCA’s primary care facility. Thanks to donor support, Coco received further care and was eventually reunited with his owner, a story that resonated deeply with South Africans.

Swimmer in the ocean. Image: Maddie Meyer/ Getty Images

