The rugby community was thrown into early mourning in 2026 after the death of Ventnor RFC player Tristan Price went viral on social media.

Isle of Wight man and well-known rugby player ccragically passed on following a car crash in Newport. Photo: Piaras O Mídheach

The well-known and widely cherished Isle of Wight doorman and rugby player lost his life in a tragic car accident on Saturday night, January 3, 2026, at the age of 45.

Executive Command, the security firm where Tristan was employed as a doorman, paid tribute to him as a valued and integral member of its team, noting that he was widely regarded as the most recognisable doorman in Newport — a reputation earned through his professionalism and impact.

Price, widely nicknamed “Beast” within rugby circles, has been remembered as a genuinely admirable individual whose distinctive character left a lasting impression.

What happened to Price?

According to UK News Yahoo, Emergency responders were dispatched to Whitwell Road, close to Roud Road, at approximately 8:30 pm on Saturday after reports of a lone-vehicle crash involving a silver Citroën Picasso.

Despite the rapid arrival of police, ambulance crews and the fire service, Price did not survive and was confirmed dead upon their arrival.

Executive Command commended his steadfast loyalty, warm personality, and quick wit, noting that while he was widely recognised for his rugby involvement, he was equally respected for his work as a Newport doorman—someone about whom they rarely, if ever, heard a negative remark.

Tributes pour in for Price

Ventnor RFC, the club Price represented for 29 years, led the tribute on social media, releasing a statement on Facebook to confirm his death.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Tristan Price passed away last night," the statement reads.

"Tristan was far more than just a player at Ventnor RFC. With 29 years at the club, he was a constant presence, a familiar face, and a true clubman in every sense. His commitment, character and unmistakable personality will forever be part of Ventnor RFC.

"Our thoughts are with Tristan’s family, friends, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. We send our love, strength and deepest condolences at this incredibly difficult time."

Fans flooded Ventnor RFC's post about Price's death to pay tribute to the late rugby player.

Social Solutions said:

"💙🤍I only had the privilege of meeting Tristan once, just before Christmas, but he was such a genuinely lovely person — it felt like I’d known him for years. My love and deepest condolences to his family, friends and everyone at Ventnor RFC."

Adam Leal shared:

"One of the faces of Rugby on the Isle of Wight. Very sad, such a lovely guy. Thoughts with his family ❤️."

Ryan Peacey wrote:

"Rest easy, big lad, one of the best on the doors. Thoughts are with his family."

Oliver FJ reacted:

"RIP Big Man! You’ll be sorely missed by everyone! Always a joy seeing you, whether having a chat when on the door, a drink or on the field! My thoughts are with your family and loved ones ❤️"

Max Wheeler commented:

"Every time I step onto the pitch I'll think of you, beast, have fun scrummaging and singing up there 💙🤍."

Andy Wall added:

"So sad. RIP Beast. Thoughts & prayers with the Price family. Keep the heavenly scrummages going forward, mate."

