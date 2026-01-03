The rugby community has been thrown into mourning as Felix 'Chano' Ouma passed on two days into the new year

The former Laiser Hill player was reportedly involved in an accident on the last day of 2025, which later led to his death

The news about Ouma's death comes with loads of condolence messages from rugby fans and others on social media

The rugby community—fans, teammates, and officials alike—has been plunged into mourning following the passing of Felix Ouma two days into the new year, 2026.

Known to many as Chano, the Strathmore Leos player passed away on Friday, January 2, 2026. The club hailed him as an exceptional player and a key figure in the squad. He was born on September 18, 1996, and died at the age of 29.

Prior to joining the Leos, he featured for Kakamega School, Laiser Hill and later Homeboyz. His most recent appearance came in a Kenya Cup fixture, where he represented the club against KCB Rugby.

Ouma's death came just days after that of South African flanker Sive Tshaka and former rugby referee Max Baise, who passed away at the age of 93.

Ouma passed away two days into 2026

Leos announced Ouma’s death via its official Instagram account, describing him as a cherished teammate and the supporters’ favourite whose influence extended far beyond the field of play. The club did not reveal any details regarding the cause of his passing.

“Gone too soon. We mourn the passing of our brother, teammate and fan favourite, Felix Ouma ‘Chano’,” the club statement reads on X.

“A leader, a fighter, and a joy to be around, loved by all who knew him. Rest easy, Chano. Forever a Leo XXVII.”

Despite Leos not revealing the cause of Ouma’s death, Kenya Rugby took to their social media page to confirm that the rugby star succumbed to injuries following an accident he was involved in on Wednesday, 31 December 2025.

“Kenya Rugby Union joins Strathmore University, the family, and friends of Chano Felix in mourning his passing,” the Kenya Rugby Union statement reads.

“Chano sadly succumbed to injuries on 2 January 2026, following an accident on 31 December 2025. He was a talented rugby player who played for the Strathmore Leos and previously featured for Homeboyz RFC, leaving a lasting mark on the local rugby scene.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult and trying time. Rest in Peace, Chano. Kenya Rugby Union.”

The post by Leos and the Kenya Rugby Union gathered condolence messages from rugby fans on social media.

Bob Wesonga said:

"As the Barbarian family, hapa tunalia sana😭😭😭 GASK has lost another one 💔."

Tax_n_Tats wrote:

"May Chano rest easy. KRU, as we mourn, how about an all stars rugby match to honor our fallen hero?"

PDG Wasulwa shared:

"Sieet, so sad to see my Agemate gone like this bwana. Was also born on September "96."

nel.sha reacted:

"Maybe in another life we will get to finish our life together🤍🤍REST IN ETERNAL PEACE CHAMPION🕊️."

Lee_murrey7 commented:

"It breaks my heart to know Chano is no more💔 Rest in Peace, brother."

stae_nly added:

"RIP champ 😭🕊️🕊️.. I lost a brother but I gained an angel 😇."

