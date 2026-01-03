A devastating fire at a popular Swiss ski resort has claimed dozens of lives, including a teenage Italian golf prodigy identified among the victims

The 17-year-old was already making waves on the international amateur circuit, drawing tributes from leading figures in world golf

The tragedy has sent shockwaves through the global golfing community, coming during a period marked by several high-profile losses in the sport

A young Italian golfer has been confirmed among the victims of a deadly bar fire that broke out at a Swiss ski resort in the early hours of 1 January 2026.

Mourners gather near the bar Le Constellation, where a fire ripped through the venue during New Year's celebrations in the Alpine ski resort town of Crans-Montana. Image: MAXIME SCHMID

Italian teen golfer identified among Crans-Montana fire victims

Reports confirmed that 17-year-old Emanuele Galeppini was the first victim formally identified following the tragic blaze at a bar in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, which claimed at least 40 lives. Swiss authorities said 115 people were injured, with several receiving treatment for serious burns and smoke inhalation.

Emergency services, alongside forensic investigators, continue to comb through the scene as efforts intensify to determine the cause of the fire.

The Italian Golf Federation confirmed Galeppini’s death in a statement shared on Instagram. The organisation said it was mourning the passing of the young athlete, describing him as someone who carried passion and strong values. It added that its thoughts were with his family and all those who loved him, noting that Galeppini would always be remembered.

Golf world pays tribute to Emanuele Galeppini

Originally from Genoa, Galeppini later moved to the Middle East to further develop his golfing career. In April, he won the Omega Dubai Creek Amateur Open and was ranked 2,440th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

Young Italian golfer Emanuele Galeppini was among the victims of the Swiss ski resort fire. Image:@Italiangolffederation

Golf legend Nick Faldo said Galeppini had won the 2025 Under-16 Faldo Junior Tour event earlier this year in Al Ain, describing him as an extremely gifted young man with a bright future. Faldo added that his thoughts were with Galeppini’s family, friends and everyone affected by the tragic events in Crans-Montana.

Fellow Englishman Tommy Fleetwood also paid tribute on Instagram, saying his thoughts were with the Galeppini family and all the families affected by the tragedy in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, and describing the loss as devastating.

Galeppini’s death comes amid a sombre period for the global golf community. In December, former player Peter Meagher was named among those who lost their lives in the mass shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney on 14 December 2025. Later that month, Japanese golf legend Masashi Ozaki was also confirmed dead at the age of 78 after reportedly losing his battle with colon cancer on 23 December 2025.

The series of tragedies has prompted an outpouring of grief from across the sporting world, with tributes continuing to honour lives lost too soon.

