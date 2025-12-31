Two Mpumalanga men were brutally killed in a suspected ambush at the Nyongane Main Road in Hazyview

It is believed that the suspects were hiding in nearby bushes and opened fire on the victim's vehicle

A woman was also injured, and a two-year-old child escaped the incident unharmed

MPUMALANGA - Two men were shot and killed during a suspected ambush along the Nyongane Main Road in Hazyview, Mpumalanga, on Tuesday afternoon, 30 December 2025.

Suspects hiding in nearby bushes

According to police, the victims were travelling towards Nyongane at about 17:30 when unknown suspects, believed to have been hiding in nearby bushes, opened fire on their vehicle. The attack also left a woman critically injured, while a two-year-old child who was inside the vehicle was not hurt.

According to IOL, Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane stated that the driver managed to continue driving for roughly 200 metres before the vehicle collided with another car and came to a stop. The suspects, who were reportedly on foot, then approached the vehicle and shot the occupants at close range. The driver and his male passenger died at the scene, while the injured woman, believed to be the driver’s wife, was taken to the hospital.

72-hour response plan activated

Police have since activated a 72-hour response plan, with all relevant role players attending the scene. Acting provincial police commissioner Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi described the incident as deeply concerning. He noted that such acts of violence endanger innocent lives, including children.

An investigation is underway, and police are appealing to the public for information that could lead to the arrest of those responsible. Anyone with information has been urged to make contact.

