A South African TikToker found a homeless man crawling on the street due to an untreated hip injury and decided to help him immediately

Stephane went from torn clothes and life on the streets to a fresh haircut and a clean suit after @aliboy_boss stepped in and funded his full transformation

South Africans praised the gesture, but many pointed to the sadness still visible in Stephane’s eyes and urged the creator to keep supporting him

A man found crawling on the streets of Mzansi had no way of knowing that his life was about to change completely.

Ali Boy take Stephane off the streets and into a shinny suit. Images: @aliboy_boss

Source: TikTok

In February 2026, popular TikToker @aliboy_boss came across a homeless man named Stephane on the streets. Stephane could not walk properly due to a hip injury. He was found crawling when the content creator spotted him.

The man behind the account decided then and there that he was not going to walk past. On 21 February 2026, he posted a video showing Stephane’s full transformation, and South Africa stopped scrolling to watch.

From the streets to a suit

Stephane’s before pictures told a story that words struggle to carry. He was wearing torn and worn-out clothing. They were visibly weathered from life on the streets. His body showed the strain of an untreated hip injury that had left him unable to stand properly.

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Then @aliboy_boss stepped in. He took Stephane off the street and helped him get medical attention for the hip injury that had been left untreated. He fed him, cleaned him up, and then went a step further.

He put Stephane in a fresh haircut and dressed him in a clean suit. The man who had been crawling on concrete now stood in front of a camera looking like someone who had never seen a hard day.

See the before and after in the TikTok post below

Mzansi applauds the gesture

Briefly News compiled comments from the post below.

@Mercy commented:

“The way he was even holding the fork and knife, you can tell that he was someone better in life. 😢”

@MJ SHAKU wrote:

“Wow!😮😳 Imagine if all wealthy people, politicians, business people and all who have succeeded can think like you, Ali Boy, South Africa would be a happy land to live on. Be blessed forever.”

@reetaseethal said:

“Mr Ali boy, you didn't just transform a man, you transformed a life. May his journey not end here. Thank you, sir, and God bless all your future endeavours.”

@Imogen Davis noted:

“After you helped this man, what did he do afterwards? Did he go back to the street, or go to his family, or did somebody help him to have a better life? I would like to know because the story is very interesting.”

@bloemboy commented:

"You are one amazing man. Thanks for giving that man a second chance. God bless you, my brother.”

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Source: Briefly News