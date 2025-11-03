A Good Samaritan surprised a petrol attendant with a mystery adventure, choosing him for an all-expenses-paid trip to Cape Town

The attendant's reaction was priceless, going from shock to excitement as he discovered he would be flying for the first time and experiencing thrilling activities

The heartwarming TikTok video of the surprise trip has gone viral, touching many hearts and earning praise for the Good Samaritan's kindness and generosity

A petrol attendant’s life changed overnight after a Good Samaritan surprised him with an all-expenses-paid trip to Cape Town.

In a now-viral video, the attendant was approached by a man who offered him a choice between R5,000 in cash or a mystery adventure. Initially, the attendant chose the money, but after being encouraged to read a note first, he changed his mind.

"Trust me, the mystery adventure is cool, just read and then you can decide," the Good Samaritan said in the video that was uploaded on 2 November 2025 on TikTok by @bigmankg.

Upon discovering he would be travelling to Cape Town, the attendant’s reaction was pure disbelief. "What, are you being real, man?" he stated as he smiled in shock.

Moments later, the clip showed the two boarding a plane, and the attendant nervously admitted that it was his first time flying. "I’m nervous for the flight, but yoh, we’re gonna do it, man," he expressed, while the Good Samaritan reassured him that he’d be fine.

Their adventure in the Mother City included a stay in a beautiful house, a private three-course meal prepared by a chef, and even a thrilling skydiving experience. Throughout the trip, the petrol attendant shared how he had always dreamed of visiting the beach in Cape Town.

The emotional moment concluded with him expressing his gratitude and joy to the Good Samaritan, sharing the following while beaming with excitement.

"Yoh, this is the best moment of my life."

The wholesome video by TikTok user @bigmankg has touched many hearts across Mzansi, with social media users praising the Good Samaritan for his generosity and for making the petrol attendant's lifelong dream come true.

SA applauds the Good Samaritan

The online community of South Africa flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts on the kind act, saying:

Sibiya Ted said:

"This is a big ups to Thapelo, comment no hate. He’s been working super hard, and he deserves the adventure."

Ntokozojoydube_KwaMfana added:

"Oh, this is so lovely."

Reneiki wrote:

"I absolutely love this! Filled my heart with so much joy."

Pumla Lele Nogwaza stated:

"God bless you, man."

Lebone shared:

"One of the most beautiful things I've seen today."

Marlène commented:

"I absolutely love this!!! And so deserving! He’s got the guts to go from never flying to skydiving."

Watch the video below:

