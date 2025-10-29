Shopper’s Calm Reaction to Prankster’s Grocery Store Trick Leaves Mzansi in Stitches
- A prankster tested a shopper's patience in a grocery store by having him hold a basket while he added items
- The shopper remained surprisingly calm and patient throughout the encounter in the video, which stunned online users
- The prank ended with a humorous reveal, and the shopper's reaction was met with laughter and praise from online viewers
A hilarious prank video has gone viral on social media after a man tested an unsuspecting shopper’s patience inside a local grocery store.
The light-hearted clip left Mzansi laughing out loud, with many viewers praising the shopper for his calm and composed reaction throughout the unexpected encounter.
In the video shared by the prankster himself on his Facebook page, Keith Dodgen can be seen casually shopping for groceries before stopping a random gentleman in the aisle. He politely asked the man to hold his shopping basket, claiming he needed to tie his shoelace. However, instead of taking his basket back, the prankster began placing more groceries into it all while the confused shopper continued to hold the basket in silence.
As the two moved up and down the aisles, the shopper remained surprisingly patient, quietly following the prankster’s lead without saying a word. Many online users were impressed by his calmness, noting that most people would have confronted the man or walked away.
The video that was posted on 28 October 2025 ended on a humorous note when the prankster finally revealed the truth, telling the shopper it was all a joke. The man burst into laughter and responded with good humour, saying,
"I was like, what are you doing?"
Viewers flooded the comments section of the content creator, Keith Dodgen, with laughter and praise, saying the prank was harmless fun that showcased South Africans’ easy-going nature.
SA can’t stop laughing at the prankster’s jokes
The online community flooded the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:
Spha Mthethwa said:
"Patience of a saint."
Annabelle Gracen added:
"So patient man, I would have given you a warm clap, why moving me like a headless chicken manje."
Darren Phillips expressed:
"Joh, that man has patience for days, sweet guy."
Chantell Nadine Lundall stated:
"Haaike, I would have put down the basket."
Nini Lokan commented:
"Lol, this gent is so cool."
Arinda Coetzee replied:
"This guy has patience; I would have rejected holding the basket in the first."
Boitshepo Sekete commented
"The guy carrying those shopping baskets is very nice."
Watch the video below:
