One brave woman decided to have fun while on a taxi ride by pulling the most unexpected stunt

The lady made a video showing how people reacted to her giving them a free show in public transport.

Online users thought it was hilarious to see what people thought of the woman's loud singing as others near her were clearly annoyed

One woman pulled off a hilarious prank. Many people found it hilarious to see how people in a taxi reacted to someone singing off-key.

A TikTok video shows a woman singing an Alicia Keys song loudly to prank passengers. Image: @its.ashante

The video of the funny prank got over 170,000 likes. There were thousands of comments from people who were sharing their own jokes.

South African woman with nerves of steel gets bold in a taxi

@its.ashante posted a TikTok comedy video of one of her public pranks. The lady decided to start singing Alicia Keys'' If I Ain't Got You. Many people found it hilarious as passengers loudly complained tell her to keep quiet. Watch the video below:

TikTok viewers amused by South African taxi prank

Pranks done in public transportation are always a hit with netizens. People commented that they were impressed with how the lady was able to make a scene in public. Read peeps' comments below:

purplefluffy2000 said:

"Imagine now having to sit there for the rest of the ride home."

Tiffany Markus added:

"They disrespecting your craft."

Cassidy wrote:

"The way everyone swings side to side when the taxi goes over a bump."

Grace joked:

"Someone said social anxiety is scared OF HER!"

Andy agreed:

"You are too brave! I get anxiety just saying shot left."

