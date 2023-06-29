One woman who makes money by running a guest house on Airbnb showed how far she has to go to prevent stealing

The video of TikTok was a hit as people had much to say after seeing how she made sure none of her decor could be moved

Mzansi online users thought it was interesting to see the tactic she chose as the best way to stop those with sticky fingers

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

One lady who runs an Airbnb shared a business challenge. The businesswoman proved that she was willing to do anything to keep her decor in the guesthouse.

A TikTok video by an Airbnb owner shows how she prevented any more theft in her guest house. Image: @ladique

Source: TikTok

A video of her guesthouse hack got over 20 000 likes. People thought her idea to prevent stealing was hilarious.

Woman's TikTok video about running Airbnb gets 300 000 views

@ladique showed people that she had to resort to glueing down her decor to stop Airbnb guests from stealing. In a video, the woman pulled on a candle holder to show it was permanently stuck to the table. Watch the funny bit below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi in tears over Airbnb owner's struggle shown in TikTok video

People are always fascinated to see how people deal with challenges. Online users thought it was funny to see her solution after losing things to stealing guests.

Miranda Ramodipa wrote:

"Don't forget to glue the chairs and tables."

Simply_Francine commented:

"When they go low, I go to the pits of hell."

Ofentse April said:

"Please request the building manager to change the door locks for you as well bc you never know."

thandi bruh added:

"Then they take the carpets."

Akho Raas Tshweza asked:

"And how do you clean kengoku?"

_NaNkosi joked:

"When they go low I go lower- LOL"

CCTV of thieves freely loading appliances in car boot has SA worried

Briefly News previously reported that a video on TikTok left South Africans more concerned about the crime. A video shows how easily a group of thieves in a VW Polo entered someone's house to clean it out.

Online users were floored by the video, and it got over 6,000 likes. The video was also flooded with comments from people who were complaining about rampant crime in South Africa.

@tshusa_sa posted a video of how burglars got into someone's home without breaking a sweat. In the video, that gives brazenly lifted an electric gate to open it before they drove in with a red VW.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News