A pair of car guards in Durban are giving the profession a bad name after being caught stealing from a parked car

The car guards were videoed helping an unidentified man steal belonging from a bakkie parked on the side of the road

The criminal behaviour floored South Africans and many have questioned if any place is safe in Mzansi

DURBAN - The crime rate in South Africa is so high these days that even the people we trust could be criminals.

Car guards in Durban have highlighted how bad crime is in South Africa. Image: Imtiaz Syed/Facebook & stock image/Getty Images

Source: UGC

This is what one unsuspecting motorist experienced in urban KwaZulu- Natal.

The viral video has netizens questioning if car guards can be trusted.

South Africans are floored by the car guards stealing from a motorist

The video floored netizens, and though some said not all car guards are thieves, others slammed the men for stealing from the unsuspecting motorist.

Below are some comments:

Mia Patel exclaimed:

"Omg...That's horrible."

@ResistArt_SA added:

"Don't trust. Don't pay. Don't interact. Ignore. Keep your vehicle insurance paid up."

Zain Cassim said:

"Those two car guards need to catch a good trashing."

Vito Coppola asked:

"Where in the hell do people believe that the car guards keep you safe? They are part of the crime."

Patriq Duma pointed out:

"Terrible, however, they can't all be painted with one brush."

Maria Helena Hattingh slammed:

"Rotten to the core it stems from the top and filters down."

@Misantroop99

"I wish police would remove all these nyaope addicts posing as car guards. If they're not psira registered, they must go."

@SidwellXhamela1 complained:

"And when you leave, you give him whatever you can afford trusting that everything is in order."

Car guards help man steal from Durban motorist

The video posted by Facebook user Imtiaz Syed showed car guards wearing reflector vests colluding with an unidentified third party to steal belonging from a car parked on the side of the road.

The video was taken from a high-rise building, giving an aerial view of the entire ordeal.

In it, a man in a maroon shirt can be seen rummaging through the back of a white bakkie parked on a roadside parking, EastCoastRadio reported.

After getting what he wants, the man walks away carrying a black bin supposedly filled with belongings.

Two car guards can be seen following the man and meeting him around the corner to divvy up the stolen goods.

