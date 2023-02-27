South African TikTok, @andystallion, parodied the seemingly magical appearances of car guards in South Africa

Car guards in South Africa are often seen as necessary in a country with high unemployment rates

The TikTok was relatable to many South Africans who confirmed the rumours that car guards do indeed pop out of nowhere

South African car guards show up when it really matters. @andystallion/TikTok

South African car guards are like Houdini. Never around when you need to park, but somehow appear when you need to leave. This South African TikTok star, andystallion, hilariously portrays this wizardry in a popular post.

Andystallion's parody of South African car guards was so spot on

Anyone with a yellow traffic officer bib is essentially a car guard. But with high crime rates in Mzansi, these guys are secretly armed with 12 years of martial arts and kung-fu skills. Those two are not their most impressive abilities, though. They also possess the power of teleportation.

Everyone is just trying to make an honest living at the end of the day.

This TikTok captures that well. See it for yourself below:

Netizens agreed that car guards pop out of nowhere

Mzansi car guards are never beating these allegations. The TikTok was so relatable that other people confirmed the rumours. Here is what some of them had to say:

@Pano Bourtsouklis said:

"Never there when you park, always there when you leave."

@Fabian Santo added:

"They really be popping up from the strangest places."

@duduzilefaithmacu said:

"I love my country and its people. No place like Mzansi."

@LuhBridget added:

"Tried waving my bank card to show I had no coins, but I still get grilled by them."

