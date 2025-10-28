A man’s light-hearted reaction to a breakup turned into one of the funniest viral moments of the week

His voice note, featuring a popular Amapiano hit, showcased how South Africans find humour even in heartbreak

The post’s mix of music and emotion created the perfect recipe for online entertainment, leaving netizens laughing

South Africans were amused by the man’s cheeky breakup voice note, proving that humour and music can turn even heartbreak into laughter.

A man’s light-hearted reaction to a breakup turned into one of the funniest viral moments of the week. Image: Nick David, People Images

Source: Getty Images

An Instagram post by @nkanyezikubheka on 27 October 2025 has South Africans laughing nonstop after a voice note of a man’s dramatic breakup response went viral. The recording features a woman expressing that she no longer felt heard or seen in the relationship, suggesting a breakup. Instead of engaging emotionally, the man responded by singing along to the hit song 'UMa Wengane' by Amapiano stars Thukuthela, JAZZWRLD, Sykes, and Major League DJz. He sang the verse about a baby mama leaving once she finds better ones, giving a nonchalant tone that sent social media into hysterics.

The song itself, already popular for its playful lyrics, became the perfect soundtrack for this kind of situation. What stood out most was how the man used humour to handle rejection, something many viewers said showed emotional maturity mixed with a bit of mischief. The context of using a trending Amapiano track made the post even more relatable, as many South Africans recognised the song instantly and laughed at how fitting his choice was. For many, it became not just a breakup clip, but a moment that showcased how people use music to express what words can’t.

Viral breakup voice note moment

Within just one day, the video posted by Instagram user @nkanyezikubheka gathered more than 3,973 likes and hundreds of comments. People flooded the comments section, tagging friends and quoting their favourite parts of the voice note. The light-hearted approach to heartbreak resonated with many, leading to more shares and reposts across TikTok and Instagram Reels. The sound even began trending on short-form platforms as users recreated the man’s “clapback” moment using the same song and style.

Mzansi couldn’t stop laughing, with many users saying the man’s calm yet cheeky reaction perfectly summed up how to handle a breakup. Others noted that while it was funny, it also reflected how people are using humour as a coping mechanism. The post turned into a social moment that mixed heartbreak, humour, and music, a combination South Africans never fail to enjoy online.

South Africans were amused by the man’s cheeky breakup voice note, proving that humour and music can turn even heartbreak into laughter. Image: nkanyezikubheka

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi reacted to the Instagram post

Hopesamke_m said:

“My granny once told me to stop studying, I will suffer ngesingisi sami emadodeni! 😂 She said, ‘You won’t make it, my girl, you know too much.’ Now I understand.” (Translation: “Because of my English, I’ll suffer among men.)”

Mphomaboi commented:

“Whoever taught people the word ‘narcissist’ is going to hell!”

Baemuffinmo said:

“She wrote that on a piece of paper. 🤞🏽🤣”

Nandeqamani commented:

“It has been reported that the lady shaved her head and moved back home after this, and now she’s an activist of ‘know your worth.’ 😅”

Swazi said:

“Ay brazo, nami ngadedela ingoma... ngimshiye nesingisi sase Unisa. (Translation: “Hey bro, I gave up on the song... I left her with her university-level English.)”

Bogosi_m commented:

“When she said ‘pivot,’ I knew it was scripted. No black person says pivot when they’re angry or hurt, but it’s dope though. 😂”

Nonkululekogugu_magumbiomuhle said:

“Men are indeed happy without us, shame. 😂😂”

Zamandlovu5 commented:

“Abafana don’t care about paragraphs, even vocal ones. If you wanna hurt him, ghost him.”

Check out the Instagram post below:

3 Briefly News stories about relationships

Source: Briefly News