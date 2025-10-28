South African Big Spender Swipes R16K at Groove, Mzansi Reacts to His Bold Move

A young man in South Africa spent a staggering R16,700 in one night at a local entertainment spot, leaving many stunned

The video of him swiping his card and celebrating with a dance move went viral, with mixed reactions from social media users

Briefly News takes a look at how South Africans can budget and save money for the future

Bathong! Gent in SA spent someone's whole month’s salary in just one night. The young man who left Mzansi stunned spent a whopping R16,700 during a night out at the groove.

The clip, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the gent confidently swiping his card at a local entertainment spot and then breaking into dance once the transaction was approved.

In the video, the man who goes by the TikTok handle @luyandamazibuko can be seen holding the card machine while eagerly waiting for the slip to print. The moment the payment went through, he celebrated by dancing joyfully, much to the amusement of those around him.

The background music added to the vibe as onlookers cheered him on, clearly impressed by his carefree attitude and deep pockets.

The video quickly caught traction online, since it was posted on 27 October 2025 by the TikTok user @luyandamazibuko.

With users sharing mixed reactions. Some praised his confidence and called it a "soft life moment," while others couldn’t help but question how anyone could spend that much money in one night. While it’s unclear what exactly the hefty amount covered, whether it was drinks, a table, or a group bill, the man’s reaction captured the essence of Mzansi nightlife: fun, freedom, and unforgettable moments.

Social media users have since dubbed him “Mr R16K Swipe”, and his dance moves have sparked a wave of memes and recreations online. One thing’s for sure, whether admired or criticised, the young man’s bold swipe has become the latest topic of conversation among Mzansi’s groove lovers.

How to budget your personal finances

Determining your take-home pay or net income is often the first step in creating a successful budget. According to BetterMoneyHabits, your overall income after deducting taxes and employee benefits like health insurance premiums and 401(k) contributions. It's the sum that each pay period is paid into your bank account.



Take care not to concentrate on your entire salary. If you believe you have more money than you actually have, you can wind up overspending. Keep thorough records of your contracts and salary if you work as a freelancer, gig worker, contractor, or self-employed person, and your income is inconsistent.

Once you know how much money you have coming in, the next step is to figure out where it’s going. Tracking and categorising your expenses can help you determine what you are spending the most money on and where it might be easiest to save. The more detail you gather, the better.

For several weeks, record all your daily spending. Use whatever handy app on your smartphone, a budgeting spreadsheet, an online template, or even a pen and paper. Credit card and bank statements are a good place to start because they itemise your spending and often group transactions into broad categories, such as utilities and entertainment.

Then group your fixed expenses. These are regular monthly bills such as rent or mortgage, utilities and car payments. Next, list your variable expenses, those that may change from month to month, such as groceries, gas and entertainment. This is an area where you might find opportunities to cut back.

