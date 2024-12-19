A lady whose parents are both pastors let Mzansi in her home through an interesting clip before going to groove

Reitumetse Tshabalala shared her family tradition with her flexible folks before enjoying a night out with friends

South Africans were amazed by the clip and shared their opposing views in a thread of over 4.5K comments

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

We often hear how differently preachers' and pastors' kids were raised in their holy homes where God is the centre of everything.

Mzansi reacted to pastors' kids going to groove. Image: @reitumetse_tshabalala

Source: TikTok

They are raised with the powerful scriptures of the bible and often find joy in attending church religiously.

Pastors' kids share home ritual before groove

A lady raised eyebrows when she shared that she enjoyed having fun by going to groove as a pastor's child. Any place with loud music and alcohol is considered sinful by most Christians.

To make her case more subtle, Reitumetse Tshabalala filmed her entire family singing a gospel song before saying a prayer. Tshabalala shared that praying before a night out is her family tradition:

"POV: Your parents are both pastors, so before heading out for a night of fun, a little prayer is a must."

This is to make sure whoever goes out comes back home safe and sound.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to family prayer before groove

Social media users shared their opposing thoughts in a thread of comments:

@Nonhlanhla Hlengiwe related to the lady's clip:

"You're reminding me of my parents, who prayed for us before my siblings and I left for the Chris Brown concert. Gotta love them. We made it back home safely."

@Anele.♡ | content creator found the traditional odd:

"How do you leave after this? I would go straight to bed."

@Faith_xo was unfamiliar with the family's doings:

"I'd instantly be convicted and cancel the plans."

@WaGraça🇲🇿 advocated for the family's beliefs:

"This is the ultimate flex: parents who know the dangers of the world but won't stop you from experiencing life, they will pray."

@Lollie loved the prayer hour:

"I don't think people understand the power behind this; how lovely."

@Celina Mash appreciated the parents' flexibility:

"At least they allow you to go for a fun night."

3 more parenting stories by Briefly News

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News