“It’s Hard to Say Goodbye”: Video of Airport Farewell for Father Touches Mzansi

A local content creator shared an emotional video of herself and her two small children saying goodbye to her husband

The family was at an airport as the man was ready to journey to another country without his loved ones

The heartfelt clip touched members of the online community, who shared similar stories of departure

A woman and her two little kids said goodbye to the father as he headed abroad. Images: @ofentse_mphuti / TikTok, Tim Robberts / Getty Images

Sometimes, people must part with their loved ones to build a brighter future for the people they hold dear. At the airport, a family bid an emotional farewell to a father, a moment that touched the hearts of those who witnessed it.

A heartfelt goodbye for now

Content creator Ofentse Mphuti (@ofentse_mphuti), who usually shares videos of herself waking up at 5am to prepare her husband's lunchbox for work, shared a clip of herself and her little ones saying goodbye to her spouse.

Ofentse shared that her husband was moving abroad but had not mentioned if or when the rest of the family would join him or when he would be back in South Africa.

Farewell makes Mzansi emotional

Many local social media users expressed their thoughts in the comment section, sharing that they hoped the man's family would also prepare for an overseas trip. Others shared similar stories of leaving their family behind to secure a better life for themselves and their loved ones.

@bereniah wrote to the woman:

"Strongs, Ofentse. I left my hubby with the kids last year for 10 months to work in the US and came back in January. It was tough on all of us, but financially, it was the best decision in this trying economy."

@nyashah_c told the online community:

"It's hard to say goodbye."

@mmabatho_mofokeng shared with the public:

"This hits so close to home. My husband works abroad but makes every effort to keep in contact and take good care of me and our kids. Travel mercies and all the best to your family, sis."

@latiim1 noted what they would have done in the situation:

"I know I’d be sobbing uncontrollably."

@keabetswe8913 said to the man:

"Have the best trip ever, and don't forget to put God first in everything."

