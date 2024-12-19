Global site navigation

“It’s Hard to Say Goodbye”: Video of Airport Farewell for Father Touches Mzansi
Family and Relationships

“It’s Hard to Say Goodbye”: Video of Airport Farewell for Father Touches Mzansi

by  Jade Rhode 2 min read
  • A local content creator shared an emotional video of herself and her two small children saying goodbye to her husband
  • The family was at an airport as the man was ready to journey to another country without his loved ones
  • The heartfelt clip touched members of the online community, who shared similar stories of departure

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

A family said goodbye to a father at the airport, and people got emotional.
A woman and her two little kids said goodbye to the father as he headed abroad. Images: @ofentse_mphuti / TikTok, Tim Robberts / Getty Images
Source: UGC

Sometimes, people must part with their loved ones to build a brighter future for the people they hold dear. At the airport, a family bid an emotional farewell to a father, a moment that touched the hearts of those who witnessed it.

A heartfelt goodbye for now

Content creator Ofentse Mphuti (@ofentse_mphuti), who usually shares videos of herself waking up at 5am to prepare her husband's lunchbox for work, shared a clip of herself and her little ones saying goodbye to her spouse.

Ofentse shared that her husband was moving abroad but had not mentioned if or when the rest of the family would join him or when he would be back in South Africa.

Read also

"I have never been kissed by my dad": SA wowed by cute father-daughter moment

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Farewell makes Mzansi emotional

Many local social media users expressed their thoughts in the comment section, sharing that they hoped the man's family would also prepare for an overseas trip. Others shared similar stories of leaving their family behind to secure a better life for themselves and their loved ones.

@bereniah wrote to the woman:

"Strongs, Ofentse. I left my hubby with the kids last year for 10 months to work in the US and came back in January. It was tough on all of us, but financially, it was the best decision in this trying economy."

@nyashah_c told the online community:

"It's hard to say goodbye."

@mmabatho_mofokeng shared with the public:

"This hits so close to home. My husband works abroad but makes every effort to keep in contact and take good care of me and our kids. Travel mercies and all the best to your family, sis."

Read also

"The song says it all": SA buzzes about husband's underwhelming homecoming

@latiim1 noted what they would have done in the situation:

"I know I’d be sobbing uncontrollably."

@keabetswe8913 said to the man:

"Have the best trip ever, and don't forget to put God first in everything."

3 other stories about farewells

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jade Rhode avatar

Jade Rhode (Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za

Hot: