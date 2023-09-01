A video of a South African woman's tearful farewell to her parents has captured hearts online

The young woman is embarking on a journey to pursue a PhD in Spain for the next five months

The emotional connection between her parents and their heartfelt reactions deeply touched people across South Africa

South African woman shares a video of her saying buy to her parents before she heads off to study in Spain. Images: @mphoqhubu/TikTok

A young South African woman had to say goodbye to her parents as she embarked on a life-changing journey to pursue her PhD in Spain.

High emotions in video

The young lady spent the weekend with her parents before she headed to Europe. The emotional video was posted on Mpho Qhubu's TikTok page, where she showed how hard it was to say goodbye to her parents.

The video captured the tearful goodbye, filled with emotions that touched people's hearts across South Africa. The anticipation of a new academic adventure and the bittersweet taste of leaving behind her loved ones was hard for Qhubu.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi impressed by the bond

In the video, you can see the genuine love and encouragement from her family, who stood by her decision to pursue her dreams abroad.

People flocked to the comment section to wish her well on her new venture:

@user4777441576128 said:

"I still don't believe I ended up crying. Seeing your mom crying touched me, hey."

@missey_ree commented:

"Your dad is holding tears..all the best, may God be with you."

@Thomas gauge Maluleke shared:

"True love indeed.....my sister, look next time than ever mention b4 leaving or doing something..post after ... enemies of progress thy all over."

@Tete laughed:

"Also, the Bernini in hand for me. All the best."

@Cindy was emotional:

"Who is cutting onions."

