One woman shared a video of how she managed to relocate to South Korea without any trouble after securing a job

She documented her long journey until she reached her new living space in the Asian country

Peeps who wanted to work overseas saw what they could expect and praised her for going out there to achieve her dreams

Young woman shows in a video how much work it took to move to South Korea. Images:@wendly_m/TikTok.

A young woman from South Africa shared her step-by-step guide on relocating to South Korea to earn more money.

Woman shares a step-by-step guide on how she relocated to South Korea

The woman, who goes by the name of Wendy Ndebele, was able to save up enough money to move to South Korea for better opportunities as a teacher.

In her post, she showcased what she packed, including some much-needed staples from South Africa. The video racked up thousands of views and comments, with people cheering her on for making the move to live in another country.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi inspired by a woman who moved to South Korea

Social media users love seeing how others make it in their respective careers. This woman sparked hope for many who want to relocate overseas.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@dineomoseki0 said:

"Congratulations, sis."

@Mx Hoohlo shared her flight plans:

"My flight is tomorrow morning, and I don’t know if I'm going to be ok, hopefully, our paths meet,"

@Makhosi commented:

"Another girl winning."

@Yes Mama! sent well wishes:

"This is so stunning; I can’t wait to see more. My daughter is leaving SA tomorrow morning for Korea! Wishing all magical adventures."

@zeenhle applauded:

"My friend is making money moves. A girl that knows what she wants and never settles for less."

