A woman shared her simple Dezemba meal, which reminded netizens that some people are struggling during the festive season

The photo on TikTok shows the food her family ate because everyone in her home is unemployed

Mzansi people supported her in the comments section and some kept the mood light with relatable jokes

A woman highlighted her family's struggles with a plate of food. Image: @mis.dq

Dezemba isn't all feasts and fireworks for everyone. One woman shared her festive struggle meal on TikTok.

It shows a plate of pap, spinach, chilli gravy, and no meat in sight. The lady revealed that no one is working in her family. A reality that many South Africans can relate to given the high unemployment rate in the country.

The TikTok post on the page @mis.dq gained traction with thousands of views and over 400 comments.

Mzansi reacts with love

Netizens were quick to remind her that going to bed full is a blessing. Others raved about the simple yet nutritious meal.

@BraMashesha shared:

"Me seeing this post when I last ate on Sunday at a neighbour's ceremony. 🥺"

@KabeloTsarevich commented:

"At least you had something to eat. There’s a family that went to bed for the second night without anything to eat."

@MmeFAkuuude stated:

"I pray for a different one. My husband and I were left with R100 because we tried to make sure that basic things were covered. Guys it's Dec I am anxious."

@Ntwencane posted:

"Lapho that reddish thing looks delish."

@FaithMcbona highlighted:

"But your plate look nutritious and beautiful."

@Dim_kayy wrote:

"At least you are going to sleep full not on an empty stomach."

@Uugotta_luv.ayaa added:

"There's nothing wrong with that food. ✋️"

@Katalia added:

"At least you have an iPhone."

