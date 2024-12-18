A young woman reflected on her decision to return R40 million to the police and shared the clip on social media

The high school pupil posted a video on TikTok to share give a glimpse of her current state of mind

"Social media users are still blown away by her honest deed and surprised she didn’t receive any financial reward

A young woman reflected on returning R40 million to the police. Image: @lebo_sibisi

Honest people are hard to come by, and this pupil from Seanamarena High School is one.

Pupil awarded a certificate

She found R40 million and made the bold choice to hand it over to the police. Recently, she posted a heartfelt video mulling over her honest move. It shows her reflections while sitting in a car.

In October, her selfless act was recognised when she was awarded a certificate for her excellent deed.

Learner's state of mind after honest deed

Her video got 233,000 views and shed light on the situation. When asked by a viewer in the comments if she regrets parting with the millions she said:

"Sometimes I do, but I like being honest and again that money wasn’t mine so I had no right to keep it."

Netizens are buzzing about her choice not to give in the money. Many are expressing admiration for her honesty, while others are left wondering what they would have done in her shoes.

See some reactions below:

@Aphy_we asked:

"What were you thinking? 😅"

@dineolucy163 commented:

"They didn't give you a young 10k nyana?"

@msleequin wrote:

"God will reward you 10 times more, you won't even notice. 🤗👌🥰

@JephasMoyo stated:

"Okay if it were to happen now, are you taking it back to the police? 😅"

@mosa@10 mentioned:

"You could be rich right now. 😹💔"

@NgwanasMP stated:

"I wonder where's that money went to because it never reaches the right channels."

@user4731877632502 said:

"You hurt me shem. I even wish I was there to buy that R40m with R100."

@Boipelo12 added:

"You did a good my darlie, may God bless you."

