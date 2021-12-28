Facebook user Shireen Ebrahim posted about the heartwarming story of a patron who had lost their cell phone but later had it returned to them by a Good Samaritan

Social media users have applauded the sterling efforts of Nduduzo Dlamini after he returned a cell phone to a customer who left it behind

Mzansi was inspired by the man's kindness and honesty and cited his good character as one of the reasons why they wouldn't leave SA

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Good Samaritan Nduduzo Dlamini returned a cell phone to a customer and has been praised for it. Image: Shireen Ebrahim/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

Social media users have praised an employee who works at a bumper car amusement park for returning a cell phone to a patron after they dropped in one of the cars.

Shireen Ebrahim wrote on Facebook’s #imstaying group about the deeds of Good Samaritan Nduduzo Dlamini.

“South Africa has a lot of honest and hardworking people. I witnessed this gent who works at Gateway Formula Dodgems chase after a customer to hand over their cell phone after they dropped it in the bumper car. Thank Nduduzo Dlamini, our country needs more of you.”

Facebook users were charmed by the man’s kindness and praised his noble efforts.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Michael Litsili said:

“We need more people like you. May Almighty God bless you with good health and prosperity in life.”

Mimona Joppich wrote:

“Of course, South Africa has very talented people and hard-working people,. l love South Africa.”

Yolande Singery said:

“A man of honour. You are a fine example to others. Thank you.”

Joanne van Vuuren reacted:

“What an honest man. Well done. We need more people like you.”

Mimona Joppich added:

“But South Africa is a beautiful place.”

Louis Paul de Klerk said:

“How marvellous, an honest man!”

Alison Mayes added:

“We need more people like you Ndudzoyou, were brought up well and respectfully you will go a long way in life. Take care and God bless you.”

Gerald Feldman posted:

“Wow! That's awesome young man, you will go far in life.”

2 Good Samaritans help return Randburg woman’s cell phone

Previously, Briefly News wrote about a bookkeeper from Johannesburg who was showered with festive cheer after two strangers helped her locate her cell phone after she left it in a store.

The woman took to social media via the ImStaying Facebook page to thank the two people and added that she was unbelievably grateful.

Dee Miss'd details how the saga went down while she was shopping in Cambridge in Randburg.

“I totally forgot my phone at the till only to realise when I was packing my groceries in the car. I rushed back to the till operator to see if she had seen my phone - stayers, my phone was gone.”

She said a man named Reggie gave her his phone to use.

Source: Briefly News