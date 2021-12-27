"Men are from Mars and Women are from Venus," is what we have been led to believe but a new relationship poll interrogates that

Briefly News ran a poll and asked women what they look for in a a prospective mate, and woman have reacted strongly

South African ladies had a lot to say on the topic with many looking for an emotionally and financially stable partner

A new relationship poll reveals what women look for in a potential mate. Image: Facebook and Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What women really want is an age-old question and Briefly News has set out to reveal that answer in a new relationship poll.

Facebook users had a lot to say when quizzed about the qualities they look for in a man.

Johannah Ramufhi said:

“Imperfect like me whom we build each other. Full of respect, Love, caring, Neat, the one who communicate things do not grudge or reminding me of my mistake that has already been handled or discussed. Who knows how to budget. Good smelling.”

Nokuzola Ntimba wrote:

“Self-aware, conscious mind & Thinking. Goal oriented with high emotional intelligence.”

Campus Griller said:

“I wish smart ladies participate in this conversation.”

Nokutula Ngejane reacted:

“Love; respect; care; willing to take some advices where it is necessary.”

Sphe Thato Mosia reacted:

“A man who leads with vision, a man who knows how to commit to a woman, a good communicator, an honest man.”

Phelo Molefe cheekily said:

“What's the reason of looking for quality when you aren't quality yourself.”

Diane Bakasa added:

“Someone who is able to hold a conversation, empathic, kind, ambitious and sensitive.”

Bongiwe Angel Sithole said:

“Respect neatness caring and good kisser smakade.”

Tiny Mntakwende joked:

“I'm looking for availability. A person who is spiritually available, emotionally available, physically available, socially available. Consistency, someone who will create a vibe and actually following it. And lastly someone who can foot his own bills. Nieks malasana.”

