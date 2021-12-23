A stunning young woman announced bagging her accounting degree from Wits on her Twitter account

Minenhle Ngema expressed how happy she was about her recent academic achievement in the tweet

The tweet attracted nothing but positive reactions from users, including a flirtatious reply from a man

Twitter user, Minenhle Ngema (@minniengema_) took to her social media to announce the good news of becoming a qualified accountant.

Minenhle Ngema announced bagging her accounting degree from Wits on Twitter. Image: @minniengema_ / Twitter

Source: Twitter

Her tweet reads:

“I’m officially a Wits accounting graduand. Ngaze ngajabula (I’m so happy).”

The good news sparked positive reactions from users with the most witty and flirtatious one being from a man who goes by @AFRICKAH, who said:

“I bet you can’t count my feelings for you.”

Twitter users have flooded the announcement with well wishes and congratulations:

@ElsirBasha commented:

"Congratulations, good luck on your career life."

@nosiphovenus reacted:

“Congratulations!”

@TomKhosa said:

"Well done."

@zikalala_thando reacted:

“Congratulations Minnie.”

@_Khanya_Dube reacted:

“Congratulations, mama.”

@misstsele said:

“Usebenzile! Congratulations! And extra brownie points for using graduand.”

@VuvuM3 commented:

“You got the edge. Congrats, girl.”

Source: Briefly.co.za