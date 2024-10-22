A local woman shared a comical video on TikTok where she cleaned her bank card to prepare it for payday

She sprayed a detergent onto the Capitec Bank card before wiping it with a cloth to get it extra clean

Members of the online community felt they could relate to the woman, cracking jokes and sharing that the 25th would be their first payday

Many eagerly anticipate the 25th of each month, knowing their bank accounts will look much healthier than they did in the previous days. In a humorous twist, a woman washed her bank card in preparation for the upcoming payday.

Preparing for payday

A local TikTok user named Lilly took to her account (@lilly97728) to share a comical video of herself washing her Capitec Bank card to prepare for payday this Friday.

Lilly sprayed a detergent on the card in the short clip before polishing it with a cloth.

Mzansi online users ready for payday

Many local social media users proudly headed to the comment section to share that they were awaiting the 25th as it would be their first salary on the day. Others added humour as they waited to receive their money.

@masexer10111 laughed and said to Lilly:

"You are also counting."

Lilly responded to the TikTokker:

"Patiently waiting, chommie."

@horns_28 unashamedly told app users:

"I can’t wait for Saturday and go to ZARA to finish it."

@kanyumwa said with humour:

"Weekend swipes set. On Monday, we are back to empty pockets."

After seeing the woman spray her card, @imbalee laughed and asked:

"Are you not ruining the chip on your card?"

A proud @faithzondi11 told the online community:

"I'm getting my first salary at a new job. I can’t wait."

