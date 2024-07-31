SA Man Cries in Capitec Bank, Video Leaves Mzansi Cracking Jokes: “He’s Crying in Capital Letters”
- One guy in Mzansi went viral on TikTok for crying in Capitec bank, and the clip amused many people in SA
- The footage grabbed the attention of social media users, gearing over 1.7 million views along with thousands of likes and comments
- Netizens reacted to the video as they rushed to the comments to crack jokes, while some simply laughed it off
A man left many people on the internet in stitches after he was captured crying in one of the banks in South Africa.
Man cries in Capitec
The TikTok video shared by @awezaproduction shows one shattered gentleman who could not control his emotions as he busted out crying for a reason unknown to the public.
One guy approached the gent who was crying to inquire what the matter was, to which he did not respond. He kept on crying. The footage amused social media users, becoming a viral hit on TikTok, gathering over 1.7 million views, along with thousands of likes and comments.
Watch the video of the gent crying below:
South Africans crack jokes in the comments
Many people poked fun at the man as the clip amused them. The online community flooded the comments section with jokes and laughter.
Zamani Gerald Mgidi said:
"I was there. He bought airtime ya R10000 by mistake, trying to pay his landlord."
86thick added:
"I work at the casino. I experience this all every weekend. It's sad to watch."
Black Putin wrote:
"This is how I felt after I was scammed 137k and my card was stolen, and I never got it back."
Prettying51 commented:
"Rumours says his still crying."
Blackchild cracked a joke, saying:
"He’s crying in capital letters."
