A student left many South Africans drooling over him after he was captured singing and dancing.

A Student went viral singing and dancing in the South African local language. Image: @trophywifetrophylife

Woman posts video of res fellow student singing and dancing

One young hun who goes by the TikTok handle @trophywifetrophylife shared a clip of her res fellow student. In the footage, the man dances and sings in one of South Africa's official languages.

He wowed many people with his impressive dance moves and an incredible singing voice that left women drooling over the young gent. The video was well received, and it went on to become a hit on TikTok, gearing over 121K views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Take a look at the clip below:

Mzansi loves the gent's vibe

The video of the man singing amused many, and people enjoyed watching the gent sing and dance as they took to the comments section to gush over him.

Thegirlthegirls said:

"My future husband bathong... rokisang."

User said:

"He was feeling it, Okay?"

Lele_Simamane expressed:

"I was so disappointed in the school in Pretoria that had racism 'cause they make the rest who Really have pure souls also look evil. Just look how happy this guy is, and he made the rest just as happy."

YouTube:Just Musa simply said:

"WOOOOOOHH"

